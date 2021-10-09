Colts vs. Ravens: NFL experts make Week 5 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) are set to take the national stage for the first time this season when they visit the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday night.

After getting off to a slow start, the Colts finally got their first win against a struggling Miami Dolphins team. The Ravens also got off to a slow start, losing their first game in overtime. However, they bounced back in a big way to win their last three games.

Here’s how some of the experts around the league see this prime-time game shaking out:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Ravens 27-17 Mike Jones (USA TODAY) Ravens 27-20 Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Ravens 31-24 Mike Clay (ESPN) Ravens N/A Gregg Rosenthall (NFL Network) Ravens 27-16 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Ravens 30-18 Dave Richard (CBS Sports) Ravens N/A Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Ravens 30-13 Kevin Oestreicher (Ravens Wire) Ravens 27-20 Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated) Ravens N/A Bleacher Report Ravens 28-17

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Ravens are favored heavily in this game. At the time of this writing, 96% of analysts over at Tallysight are choosing the Ravens to come out with a win in this game.

The Colts simply have too many injuries at key positions to deal with while also finding a way to stop a complex blitzing scheme from Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Not to mention, the Ravens offense has been one of the most explosive units in the NFL to open the season.

The Colts have struggled against top competition this season, and the experts around the league envision that trend continuing in prime time.

