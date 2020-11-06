Colts vs. Ravens: NFL experts make Week 9 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) are preparing for the highly-anticipated matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Both teams hoping to end up in the AFC playoff race by season’s end, this matchup could hold a small role in determining the seeding down the line. Vegas sees this being a tight matchup with the Ravens favored by 1.5 points entering the weekend.

Here’s how some of the experts around the league feel about this matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Ravens 27-23 Mike Jones (USA TODAY) Ravens 31-27 Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Ravens 27-23 Mike Clay (ESPN) Ravens N/A Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Ravens 23-17 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Colts 28-27 Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Colts 24-21 Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Ravens 28-27 NumberFire Ravens N/A Pro Football Focus Ravens N/A Bleacher Report Ravens 26-21

Over at NFL Pickwatch, the Ravens are being chosen 79% of the time as of this writing.

Even with the Ravens without All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey and starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley for this matchup, the Colts are being viewed as underdogs at home.

The Colts may also be without wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who is battling a groin injury and has yet to practice entering Friday.

It should be a close matchup on Sunday, but the experts are siding with the Ravens coming out with a road victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

