Colts vs. Ravens: Initial injury report for Week 5

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) and Baltimore Ravens (3-1) returned to practice Thursday for the first time this week and released their initial injury reports ahead of the Week 5 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.

This will be a big week for the Colts when it comes to injuries. They are coming off a game in which they were without five of their starters so the injury report should be closely monitored to see if any of them can return for the Monday night game.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 5:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Thur. (10/7)

Fri. (10/8)

Sat. (10/9)

Status

RB Nyheim Hines

Shoulder

DNP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle

DNP

DE Kwity Paye

Hamstring

DNP

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

DNP

S Khari Willis

Ankle/Groin

LP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ankle

LP

QB Carson Wentz

Ankles

FP

Notes

  • RT Braden Smith didn’t practice Thursday, but it seems there is hope that he can return at some point this week.

  • The same goes for DE Kwity Paye, who has some optimism building as he rehabs a hamstring injury.

  • LB Darius Leonard was most likely getting a rest day. He’s battled through ankle injuries for the majority of the season. He should play as long as he logs a limited practice later in the week.

  • S Khari Willis and CB Rock Ya-Sin got the week started on the right foot by logging a limited practice after missing Week 4. Their returns would mean a lot to the secondary.

  • QB Carson Wentz practiced in full for the first time since spraining his ankles in Week 2.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Ravens in Week 5:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Thur. (10/7)

Fri. (10/8)

Sat. (10/9)

Status

DE Justin Houston

Rest

DNP

CB Jimmy Smith

Rest

DNP

T Ronnie Stanley

Ankle

DNP

S Geno Stone

Thigh

DNP

T Alejandro Villanueva

Knee

DNP

S DeShon Elliott

Quadr

LP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts are optimistic about Kwity Paye's hamstring injury

Report: Colts tentatively planning to wear color rush uniforms in Week 9

Colts' Braden Smith (foot) has chance to play vs. Ravens

List

Colts have major injuries to monitor entering Week 5

Recommended Stories