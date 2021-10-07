Colts vs. Ravens: Initial injury report for Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) and Baltimore Ravens (3-1) returned to practice Thursday for the first time this week and released their initial injury reports ahead of the Week 5 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.
This will be a big week for the Colts when it comes to injuries. They are coming off a game in which they were without five of their starters so the injury report should be closely monitored to see if any of them can return for the Monday night game.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 5:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Thur. (10/7)
Fri. (10/8)
Sat. (10/9)
Status
RB Nyheim Hines
Shoulder
DNP
Ankle
DNP
DE Kwity Paye
Hamstring
DNP
Foot/Thumb
DNP
Ankle/Groin
LP
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Ankle
LP
QB Carson Wentz
Ankles
FP
Notes
RT Braden Smith didn’t practice Thursday, but it seems there is hope that he can return at some point this week.
The same goes for DE Kwity Paye, who has some optimism building as he rehabs a hamstring injury.
LB Darius Leonard was most likely getting a rest day. He’s battled through ankle injuries for the majority of the season. He should play as long as he logs a limited practice later in the week.
S Khari Willis and CB Rock Ya-Sin got the week started on the right foot by logging a limited practice after missing Week 4. Their returns would mean a lot to the secondary.
QB Carson Wentz practiced in full for the first time since spraining his ankles in Week 2.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Ravens in Week 5:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Thur. (10/7)
Fri. (10/8)
Sat. (10/9)
Status
DE Justin Houston
Rest
DNP
CB Jimmy Smith
Rest
DNP
T Ronnie Stanley
Ankle
DNP
S Geno Stone
Thigh
DNP
T Alejandro Villanueva
Knee
DNP
S DeShon Elliott
Quadr
LP
