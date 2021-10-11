Colts vs. Ravens: Inactive players in Week 5

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) and Baltimore Ravens (3-1) have released their inactive players lists ahead of the Monday night matchup at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 5.

The Colts already ruled out four players, including three starters, on their final injury report while one player was listed as questionable.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 5:

Name

Position

Injury

Braden Smith

OT

Foot/Thumb

Jordan Wilkins

RB

Non-Football Illness

Rock Ya-Sin

CB

Ankle

Kwity Paye

DE

Hamstring

Isaac Rochell

DE

Illness

Khalil Davis

DT

Jacob Eason

QB

Smith, Wilkins, Ya-Sin and Paye were all ruled out on Saturday due to their injuries. Rochell was added to the injury report and ruled out on Sunday after the final report was already released.

Davis and Eason will be healthy scratches. The Colts claimed Davis off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.

Brett Hundley was elevated from the practice squad for the foreseeable future and will be the backup to Carson Wentz.

Here’s a look at the inactive players for the Ravens in Week 5:

Name

Position

Injury

Ronnie Stanley

OT

Ankle

Geno Stone

S

Thigh

DeShon Elliott

S

Quad

Josh Bynes

LB

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Justin Houston wants Carson Wentz's jersey if he reaches sack milestone

Colts elevate S Ibraheim Campbell, DT Kameron Cline to active roster

Colts vs. Ravens: How to watch, listen, stream online in Week 5

List

Colts vs. Ravens: 5 things to know in Week 5

Recommended Stories