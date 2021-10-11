Colts vs. Ravens: Inactive players in Week 5
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) and Baltimore Ravens (3-1) have released their inactive players lists ahead of the Monday night matchup at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 5.
The Colts already ruled out four players, including three starters, on their final injury report while one player was listed as questionable.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 5:
Name
Position
Injury
Braden Smith
OT
Foot/Thumb
RB
Non-Football Illness
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
Ankle
Kwity Paye
DE
Hamstring
DE
Illness
Khalil Davis
DT
—
QB
—
Smith, Wilkins, Ya-Sin and Paye were all ruled out on Saturday due to their injuries. Rochell was added to the injury report and ruled out on Sunday after the final report was already released.
Davis and Eason will be healthy scratches. The Colts claimed Davis off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.
Brett Hundley was elevated from the practice squad for the foreseeable future and will be the backup to Carson Wentz.
Here’s a look at the inactive players for the Ravens in Week 5:
Name
Position
Injury
Ronnie Stanley
OT
Ankle
Geno Stone
S
Thigh
DeShon Elliott
S
Quad
Josh Bynes
LB
—
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Justin Houston wants Carson Wentz's jersey if he reaches sack milestone
Colts elevate S Ibraheim Campbell, DT Kameron Cline to active roster
Colts vs. Ravens: How to watch, listen, stream online in Week 5