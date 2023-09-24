Colts vs. Ravens highlights Week 3
Watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens highlights during Week 3 of the 2023 season.
Watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens highlights during Week 3 of the 2023 season.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
Anthony Richardson was not able to practice Wednesday.
Beckham didn't return to the Ravens' lineup after halftime.
Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to every game from the Week 2 Sunday slate of NFL games. Jason and Frank start off by deciding where every 0-2 team is on the panic meter before diving into the rest of the games and deciding which teams they have the most faith in moving forward.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
The Giants haven't had a win like Sunday for a long, long time.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles in the team’s win over Houston on Sunday, and will now miss the rest of the season
Jonathan Taylor is now expected to miss at least the first four games of the season.
Charles McDonald runs through the things he's most intrigued to watch, including the Jets' offense, Aaron Donald's toughest career test and the early coaching hot seat.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Saints vs. Packers game.
The Sun needed a complete team effort and solid game plan to take away all of the Liberty’s threats, particularly on the boards and beyond the arc.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Trout has played in just 82 games in 2023, and only one since July 4.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.