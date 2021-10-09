Colts vs. Ravens: Final injury report for Week 5

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) and Baltimore Ravens (3-1) have released their final injury reports with designations ahead of the prime-time matchup on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 5:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Thur. (10/7)

Fri. (10/8)

Sat. (10/9)

Status

RB Nyheim Hines

Shoulder

DNP

LP

FP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle

DNP

LP

LP

DE Kwity Paye

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

S Khari Willis

Ankle/Groin

LP

LP

LP

Quest.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ankle

LP

LP

LP

OUT

QB Carson Wentz

Ankles

FP

FP

FP

TE Jack Doyle

Rest

DNP

FP

T Eric Fisher

Rest

DNP

FP

C Ryan Kelly

Groin

DNP

FP

RB Jordan Wilkins

Non-Football Illness

DNP

DNP

OUT

DE Kemoko Turay

Ankle

DNP

Notes

  • RT Braden Smith will miss his fourth game in a row due to the foot injury. He hasn’t practiced since injuring his foot in Week 1.

  • DE Kwity Paye and CB Rock Ya-Sin will miss their second straight games. It was encouraging to see Ya-Sin get back to practicing even if he doesn’t play.

  • C Ryan Kelly logged a full practice on Saturday and is without a designation.

  • DE Kemoko Turay popped up on the injury report Saturday so that will be something to monitor through the game on Monday night.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Ravens in Week 5:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Thur. (10/7)

Fri. (10/8)

Sat. (10/9)

Status

T Ronnie Stanley

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

S Geno Stone

Thigh

DNP

LP

LP

Quest.

T Alejandro Villanueva

Knee

DNP

DNP

LP

Quest.

S DeShon Elliott

Quad

LP

LP

LP

Quest.

DE Calais Campbell

Rest

DNP

OLB Pernell McPhee

Rest

DNP

WR Sammy Watkins

Rest

DNP

