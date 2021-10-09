Colts vs. Ravens: Final injury report for Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) and Baltimore Ravens (3-1) have released their final injury reports with designations ahead of the prime-time matchup on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 5:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Thur. (10/7)
Fri. (10/8)
Sat. (10/9)
Status
RB Nyheim Hines
Shoulder
DNP
LP
FP
—
LB Darius Leonard
Ankle
DNP
LP
LP
—
DE Kwity Paye
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Foot/Thumb
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
S Khari Willis
Ankle/Groin
LP
LP
LP
Quest.
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Ankle
LP
LP
LP
OUT
QB Carson Wentz
Ankles
FP
FP
FP
—
TE Jack Doyle
Rest
—
DNP
FP
—
T Eric Fisher
Rest
—
DNP
FP
—
C Ryan Kelly
Groin
—
DNP
FP
—
RB Jordan Wilkins
Non-Football Illness
—
DNP
DNP
OUT
DE Kemoko Turay
Ankle
—
—
DNP
—
Notes
RT Braden Smith will miss his fourth game in a row due to the foot injury. He hasn’t practiced since injuring his foot in Week 1.
DE Kwity Paye and CB Rock Ya-Sin will miss their second straight games. It was encouraging to see Ya-Sin get back to practicing even if he doesn’t play.
C Ryan Kelly logged a full practice on Saturday and is without a designation.
DE Kemoko Turay popped up on the injury report Saturday so that will be something to monitor through the game on Monday night.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Ravens in Week 5:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Thur. (10/7)
Fri. (10/8)
Sat. (10/9)
Status
T Ronnie Stanley
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
S Geno Stone
Thigh
DNP
LP
LP
Quest.
T Alejandro Villanueva
Knee
DNP
DNP
LP
Quest.
S DeShon Elliott
Quad
LP
LP
LP
Quest.
DE Calais Campbell
Rest
—
—
DNP
—
OLB Pernell McPhee
Rest
—
—
DNP
—
WR Sammy Watkins
Rest
—
—
DNP
—
