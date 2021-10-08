Colts vs. Ravens: 5 things to watch in Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) are set to make their prime-time debut on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens (3-1).

After beating the Miami Dolphins to get their first win of the season, the team is looking to continue that momentum and upset one of the better teams in the NFL.

The two franchises have only met once during the Frank Reich era. The Ravens won that matchup last year 24-10. This is an opportunity for the organization to show if last week’s victory was a sign of good things to come or if it was just them simply beating a worse team.

It’s been a rocky road in the first quarter of the schedule for the Colts but they have a great opportunity to fight back to a .500 record with a win this week.

After a tough opponent under the bright lights, they have the Houston Texans in Week 6 so they could change the tune of analysts over the next two weeks with back-to-back great performances.

With that being said, it’s one game at a time, so here are the top five things to watch for on Monday night:

What's the game plan for Lamar Jackson?

Last year Jackson went 19/23 for 170 passing yards while rushing for 58 yards on 13 attempts and grabbed a touchdown on the ground. He wasn’t asked to do a lot but he was efficient throwing the ball that day.

So far this year he is averaging his most passing yards per game (269.3) in his career as well as his YPA (8.7). His 69.8 rushing yards per game is the second-highest in his four years and is always a threat to take it to the house. He has six touchdowns (four passing) and three interceptions on the year.

Reich mentioned that Matt Eberflus and the defensive staff led a season this offseason on preparing for Jackson and Baltimore. This is a big test for the defense after coming off their best performance of the year. If they can limit the explosive plays from Jackson then they should give their team a shot to win the game in the fourth quarter.

Can Carson Wentz take over for a win?

Wentz’s start with Indianapolis has been far less than ideal. Starting with his foot surgery, followed by a slow start and hurting both ankles during a potential upset bid over the Los Angeles Rams which led to him being severely limited in a loss to the division rival Tennessee Titans.

Yes, he did get his first win with the organization, but that was an overall team win. If he is going to be the franchise quarterback, then he needs to play at a high level against playoff-caliber teams. The Ravens are giving up the ninth-most passing YPG (273.0) which has been a result of the injuries they’ve dealt with in the secondary.

They still have their stud in Marlon Humphrey so it isn’t going to be an easy task for Wentz. This is a chance for him to show Chris Ballard and Reich that they made the right move if he can help guide the Colts to a surprise win on Monday night.

How does the secondary hold up?

Jackson is coming off a 316-yard passing performance in Baltimore’s win over the Denver Broncos last week. Marquise Brown caught four balls for 91 yards and Jackson’s only touchdown. Brown has emerged in his third season and is averaging a career-high 81.5 receiving yards per game.

Even though the backend of the Colts defense held up for three quarters against the Dolphins, they still let DeVante Parker go off in the final quarter of the game. He finished with four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown plus created defensive pass interference calls on Xavier Rhodes.

It should help that Khari Willis and Rock Ya-Sin are on track to make their return to the lineup. The starting group has only played a few quarters together this season because of injuries. If they can build some cohesiveness in this matchup then they could factor in making the Ravens a one-dimensional team.

Will Jonathan Taylor build off his breakout game?

Baltimore’s stingy front seven is only giving up 85.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks as the seventh-best among all 32 teams. Melvin Gordon’s 56 rushing yards are the highest by a player that they have given up this season.

After three straight games of not cracking at least 70 rushing yards, Taylor bursted onto the scene in Miami with his 103 yards on the ground and grabbing his first touchdown of the year. He did that without Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith creating lanes for him. Nelson is out but there is a shot that Smith could make his return on Monday night. That should help both phases of offense and deal with the exotic looks that Wink Martindale will bring.

Taylor plays a big factor in not only wearing down the defensive front, but he can help keep Jackson on the sidelines with his legs. The young back will look to see if he can be the first player to crack the 100-yard mark against the Ravens defense.

Which team shows up?

Indianapolis has been a mixed bag in their first four games. The loss to the Seattle Seahawks was abysmal. It wasn’t perfect but they had a shot to beat the Rams until Wentz got hurt. That was followed up by a terrible game against the Titans. Then it looked like the potential of a turnaround in Miami.

Overall the team has looked average at best but they still have the makings of a good team if they continue to improve as the roster gets healthier. The question is, how will they look against a 3-1 team on Monday night?

Baltimore has only lost one of their last 15 primetime games. That is an organization that is consistent when they play in front of a national audience. The Colts can either leave a good impression by taking it to the Ravens or will look like a bottom team in the NFL if they let their opponent run them out of the building.

