Colts vs. Rams: NFL experts make Week 4 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) are preparing to host the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 4 matchup on Sunday.

As both teams have started the season showing some surprisingly scrappy competitiveness, this should be a game that comes down to the wire, especially with the injuries that have hit both sides.

Vegas has the Colts sitting as slight favorites at home in this matchup with a one-point spread, according to BetMGM.

Here’s how the experts around the league see this matchup shaking out:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Link Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Colts 23-20 Link Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Rams 20-17 Link Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Colts 24-20 Link Mike Clay (ESPN) Rams — Link Dan Graziano (ESPN) Colts — Link NFL Network Rams 22-20 Link Bill Bender (Sporting News) Rams 23-21 Link Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Rams 20-17 Link Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire) Rams — Link Bleacher Report Colts 26-24 Link

Over at Tallysight, 62% of the analysts have the Rams walking away with a victory in this game despite the close spread. In terms of that spread, only 39% of analysts believe the Colts will cover a one-point spread.

This game should be a competitive matchup throughout. The Colts are going to be without starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann and center Ryan Kelly, both of whom are in the concussion protocol.

They will be getting Anthony Richardson back, though, and there’s a chance that makes all the difference. But having an inexperienced center and left tackle line up against Aaron Donald is a recipe for disaster.

Still, the Colts have shown they can be competitive even without all of their starting pieces in place while the Rams have shown they are likely to exceed expectations this season with a resurgent Matthew Stafford slinging the ball as if he’s 10 years younger.

This should make for a fun matchup in the Circle City on Sunday and one that should come down to the wire.

