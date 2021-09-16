Colts vs. Rams: Initial injury report for Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams released their initial injury reports on Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 2 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The big name to watch this week is right tackle Braden Smith, who is dealing with a foot injury he suffered in the opener.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report that came out on Wednesday for the Colts:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/8)
Thur. (9/9)
Fri. (9/10)
Status
LB Darius Leonard
Ankle
DNP
G Quenton Nelson
Foot/Back
DNP
Calf
DNP
T Braden Smith
Foot
DNP
Achilles
LP
DE Kemoko Turay
Groin
LP
DE Kwity Paye
Hamstring
LP
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
Ankle
LP
The Colts are hoping to see the debut of Eric Fisher, who told reporters Wednesday that he feels pretty good. Still, we will have to monitor his status throughout the week.
Xavier Rhodes missed the opener due to the calf injury, and starting off the week without practicing doesn’t bode well.
