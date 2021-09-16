Colts vs. Rams: Initial injury report for Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams released their initial injury reports on Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 2 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The big name to watch this week is right tackle Braden Smith, who is dealing with a foot injury he suffered in the opener.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report that came out on Wednesday for the Colts:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/8) Thur. (9/9) Fri. (9/10) Status LB Darius Leonard Ankle DNP G Quenton Nelson Foot/Back DNP CB Xavier Rhodes Calf DNP T Braden Smith Foot DNP T Eric Fisher Achilles LP DE Kemoko Turay Groin LP DE Kwity Paye Hamstring LP DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Ankle LP

The Colts are hoping to see the debut of Eric Fisher, who told reporters Wednesday that he feels pretty good. Still, we will have to monitor his status throughout the week.

Xavier Rhodes missed the opener due to the calf injury, and starting off the week without practicing doesn’t bode well.

