Colts vs. Rams: Inactive players for Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) and Los Angeles Rams (1-0) have released the lists of inactive players for the Week 2 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
The Colts had two players ruled out on their final injury report in the form of right tackle Braden Smith and cornerback Xavier Rhodes. They also had seven players listed as questionable for their second home game of the season.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 2:
Name
Position
Injury
Xavier Rhodes
CB
Calf
Braden Smith
OT
Ankle
Parris Campbell
WR
Abdomen
Isaac Rochell
DE
—
Chris Williams
DT
—
Will Fries
G
—
Campbell is the only player that was listed as questionable on the final injury that won’t be active on Sunday. He popped up on Friday’s report with an abdomen injury, and it isn’t clear how severe the injury is.
As expected, the Colts have left tackle Eric Fisher active for the first time this season. He’s been working back from an Achilles tear in January. Fisher missed the offseason workouts, training camp, the preseason and the Week 1 opener but finally makes his debut.
Left guard Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kwity Paye, safety Khari Willis, safety Julian Blackmon and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. are all active despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report.
Here are the inactive players for the Rams on Sunday:
