Colts vs. Rams: 7 things to know entering Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) will be looking to bounce back when they host the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) in Week 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The opening week of the season could not have gone more differently for these two teams. The Colts were dominated at home en route to a 28-16 loss that raised many questions while the Rams were brilliant in their 34-14 win over the Bears.

Here are seven things to know entering the Week 2 matchup between the Colts and Rams:

Braden Smith's Foot Injury

The Colts were down two starters and another significant rotation player in Week 1. More may be added to that list for Week 2. Most notably is right tackle Braden Smith, who suffered a foot injury against the Seattle Seahawks. It isn't clear whether he will be ready to go for the home matchup against the Rams, but the injury reports should give us a clear picture throughout the week. If Smith has to miss this game, it's going to be even more trouble for the Colts offense.

Matthew Stafford Shined in Debut

Before trading for Carson Wentz, the Colts were reportedly in talks to trade for Stafford. This was before the Rams blew everyone out of the water with a massive offer. That paid off for Week 1 as Stafford was nothing short of excellent in his debut. The NFC Offensive Player of the Week was 20/26 for 321 yards, three touchdowns and a career-high 156.1 passer rating. The Colts struggled with Russell Wilson in Week 1, and things won't get much better taking on Stafford in this offense.

Facing Sean McVay

The Colts got a taste of McVay's offensive philosophy in Week 1 against Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who comes from the McVay tree. It was clear the Colts defense was out-matched and out-coached in Week 1 against one of McVay's disciples. Now, they have to take on the man himself. Not only will this be a tough task for the personnel on the field for the Colts, but defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is going to have to make some adjustments to avoid a first-half implosion. If the Colts get behind too quickly, they may not have a chance to come back.

Another Dynamic Duo

They may not have the same name power as Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, but the Rams' wide receiver duo of Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp can be just lethal. Finally with a steady quarterback throwing them the ball, Woods and Kupp are set to shine in 2021. The Colts will have their hands full again trying to stop this tandem. Both can play in the slot or on the outside. Kupp is a major touchdown threat while Woods is one of the most reliable intermediate targets in the league.

Back to Basics

The Colts defense struggled in various areas in Week 1. From failing to get consistent pressure to lapses in the secondary, it was a rough week. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus told reporters Tuesday that the goal is to get back to the fundamentals of their defense. "You know me. It’s fundamentals, the old align, assign, key and technique, right? That’s who we are and that’s where we always lean to. We’re always leaning to that, we’re always leaning on the basic fundamentals and the rudiments of the game," said Eberflus. "The biggest thing with the first performance is to get better. We have to get better as a group, we have to get better with our block protection, block destruction and getting off blocks." We know the Colts defense can be an above-average unit. But their struggles against top offense is alarming.

Aaron Donald Comes to Town

Facing the Rams offense is going to be a challenge in itself. However, concerns come on the other side of the ball as well. The Colts struggled mightily in pass protection against a Seahawks pass rush that likely shouldn't have given them as many fits as they did. Now, the Colts have to gameplan around stopping the best defensive player in the entire league in Donald. Having Quenton Nelson line up across from him will help, but we all know the type of game-breaking talent that Donald brings every week.

Eric Fisher Watch

The Colts were without their starting left tackle in Fisher, who has yet to make his debut as he works back from Achilles surgery. There is a chance Fisher can make his debut in Week 2, but the Colts are still going make sure he's 100% ready before throwing him into the fire. After the ghastly Week 1 performance from Julién Davenport, who allowed six pressures and two sacks, the Colts need Fisher to return. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but there is a chance he suits up for the first time in a Colts uniform against the Rams.

