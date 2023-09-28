Colts vs. Rams: 6 things to know in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) are preparing to host the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) for a Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

These two teams have been on inverse trajectories to open the season. After dropping their season opener, the Colts have bounced back to win their last two games. Meanwhile, the Rams opened the season with a statement win but have dropped their last two games.

Here are six things to know entering the Week 4 matchup between the Colts and Rams:

Anthony Richardson likely to return

The electrifying rookie quarterback was inactive in Week 3 due to a concussion he suffered in Week 2, which forced him to miss the majority of that game as well. While the Colts pulled off the upset win without him, Richardson is expected to clear the concussion protocol after practicing in full both Wednesday and Thursday this week. The same goes for center Ryan Kelly, who also was inactive in Week 3 due to a concussion.

Rams are scrappy

The Rams may be 1-2 and while the Bill Parcels adage “you are what your record says you are” has truth to it, it does a bit of disservice here. The Rams beat the tar out of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 and held tough against arguably the best team in the NFL in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. They lost a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, but they’ve been a very competitive team. They’re 12th in offensive DVOA and 18th in total DVOA.

Trench toughness

One of the pleasant surprises during the early part of this season has been the production the Colts have gotten from the trenches. The offensive line has played well under new head coach Shane Steichen and offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr., ranking 12th in pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, the defense ranks 13th in DVOA, largely in part due to the strong play from the defensive line. They’re 12 sacks are tied for the second-most in the NFL while they rank fifth in sacks per pass attempt. They’ve also been strong against the run, ranking as the ninth-best run defense, according to Pro Football Focus.

Rams' emerging star?

While Cooper Kupp should still be regarded as one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL, the Rams have an emerging talent on their hands. Fifth-round rookie Puka Nacua has stepped into the spotlight as one of the biggest breakouts in the early season. Though he’s yet to find the end zone, Nacua ranks second in receptions (30) and fourth in receiving yards (338) among all wide receivers. Despite being a Day 3 pick, the Colts will have their hands full with this scrappy rookie.

Matt Gay revenge game?

The Colts couldn’t be happier with their decision to sign Gay to one of the biggest kicker contracts in NFL history. It already paid off in a big way as he was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his historic performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. But he couldn’t have gotten to this point without having the success he did when he was with the Rams. He spent three season (2020-2022) in Los Angeles perfecting his craft, which led to him signing a big deal in free agency this offseason. So while “revenge game” is a loaded word for narrative purposes, Gay will be looking forward to kicking against his former team.

Aaron Donald is still a problem

The future Hall of Famer is still wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. According to Pro Football Focus, Donald ranks second among all interior defensive linemen with 14 total pressures and third among qualified interior defensive linemen with a 25.3% pass-rush win rate. He will make up the majority of the game plan for the Colts offense this week.

