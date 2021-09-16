Colts vs. Rams: 5 things to watch in Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) are coming off their eighth straight opening weekend loss and will be looking to avoid the 0-2 start against the Los Angeles Rams (1-0).

If it makes fans feel better, Frank Reich is 3-0 in his Week 2 games since taking over as the head coach. This is a matchup that doesn’t happen often, the two teams have only played against each other twice since 2013, the last time they faced was in 2017. LA dominated those matchups, outscoring Indianapolis 84-17.

It’s still early in the season but this is already an important matchup so the team doesn’t have to climb out of a hole in the first quarter of the year.

Here are my five things I am keeping an eye out for on Sunday:

Can the offensive line rebound?

One of the biggest issues exiting the loss to the Seahawks was the play by the Indianapolis offensive line. It doesn’t get easier this week with Aaron Donald coming to town because he demands double to triple teams in pass protection. It will be the battle of the titans when Donald lines up against Quenton Nelson—he might be one of the few that could “contain” Donald in one-on-one matchups. There is a concern that the unit might be missing Braden Smith on Sunday because he’s dealing with a foot injury. But it’s not all bad news. Eric Fisher sounds fired up to get back on the field, and if he gets cleared then he will make his debut as a Colt. The offense needs to show some improvement this week and that starts with the hog mollies up front.

Is the secondary going to be a detriment again?

The Colts’ secondary is still licking their wounds from Russell Wilson picking them apart. They need to shake off that performance because Matthew Stafford and the explosive Rams passing attack can easily jump out to an early big lead. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is hoping cornerback Xavier Rhodes will be back in the lineup to help out covering all of LA’s weapons. If he is able to make his season debut then the group then that can open up play calls for the defense. Safeties Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis have to be on top of everything in the backend. Sean McVay will dial-up as many deep shots for Stafford that he can, especially after seeing the Tyler Lockett 69-yard touchdown from last week. It could be a long afternoon if the level of play doesn’t improve.

Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines need to take over this matchup

The best way to deal with a high potent offense is to control the clock and finish drives with points, preferable touchdowns. That starts with Taylor and Hines on Sunday. The Chicago Bears averaged 5.2 YPC against Los Angeles. David Montgomery rushed 16 times for 108 yards and a touchdown. Frank Reich and Marcus Brady can dive into that tape to see what worked and how they can translate that into their offense. As mentioned, this team needs their offensive line one of the strengths of the roster like they’re supposed to be. With an improved ground game, life will be easier for Carson Wentz, and not have four three-and-outs for the second week in a row. If the tandem can get going early then the Colts should have a shot to win the game in the fourth quarter.

Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke bouncing back

The secondary wasn’t the only one to blame for the defense’s struggles. The linebacker tandem wasn’t playing at a high level which showed because Seattle’s rushing attack also had a good day, they averaged 5.2 YPC. Leonard and Okereke weren’t filling rushing lanes like usual and Chris Carson had some wide lanes to run through. To be fair, Leonard was shown limping, he looked a tad slower, and it appears he was playing hurt because he finished the week on the injury report with an ankle injury. If he has to miss this matchup then Okereke will need to step up and be a leader on the defense. McVay will want to get the run game going with Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel eventually to help out Stafford. The defense has to be prepared to defend both phases of the game against the Rams.

Both sides of the ball come out of the gates hot

Inconsistency was one of my takeaways from the Seahawks matchup. The offense opened up the season looking like they were going to be able to move the ball with ease but failed to sustain any success throughout the rest of the day. The defense came out flat-footed and the team was down 14-3 before they could get anything going. That could be the case again if Indianapolis isn’t firing on all cylinders right at kickoff. Their best-case scenario is to start with back-to-back touchdown drives and the defense to force a turnover and/or a pair of three-and-outs to start the game. Regardless, the offense can’t afford a slow start because they need to make sure they match the production of the LA offense. The first quarter is a tone-setter for the Colts to show they put last week behind them.

