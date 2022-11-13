Colts vs. Raiders: How to watch, stream, listen in Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) are set for a late afternoon battle at Allegiant Stadium in Week 10.
It has been a whirlwind of a week for the Colts, who fired Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. They also placed linebacker Shaquille Leonard on the injured reserve list, and there’s a chance he misses the rest of the season.
Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the Week 10 matchup:
Game Information
Who: Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-6)
When: Sunday, Nov. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET
Where: Allegiant Stadium — Paradise, NV
How to Watch
Channel: CBS (regional)
Broadcast: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
Broadcast Map: If you’re in the green region, you’ll get the game on the local CBS channel.
How to Listen
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — SiriusXM 134 or 382, SiriusXM App
Sirius XM Radio (Raiders) — Channel 83 or 226, Sirius XM App
Sports USA
WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WFNI – 93.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WLHK – 97.1 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WRZQ – 107.3 FM COLUMBUS
WGCL – 1370 AM BLOOMINGTON
WQLQ – 96.1 FM SOUTH BEND
WROI – 92.1 FM ROCHESTER
WZDM – 92.1 FM VINCENNES
WYFX – 106.7 FM MT VERNON
WREB – 94.3 FM GREENCASTLE
WWBL – 106.5 FM WASHINGTON
WQLK – 96.1 FM RICHMOND
WIMC – 103.9 FM CRAWFORDSVILLE
WDAN – 1490 AM DANVILLE, IL
WWVR – 98.5 FM PARIS, IL (TERRE HAUTE)
WZBD – 92.7 FM BERNE
WPGW – 1440 AM PORTLAND
WXVW – 1450 AM JEFFERSONVILLE
WMYK – 98.5 FM PERU/KOKOMO – Lic. to Peru
WMXQ – 93.5 FM HARTFORD CITY
WXFN – 92.5FM/1340AM
WAXL – 103.3 FM SANTA CLAUSE
WRZR – 94.5 FM LOOGOOTEE
WORX – 96.7 FM MADISON
WCJZ FM 105.7 – TELL CITY, OWENSBORO KY
WCRA – 1090 AM, 100.5/99.5 FM EFFINGHAM, IL
WZUS – 100.9 FM DECATUR, IL
WKJG – 1380 FM FT. WAYNE
WKJG – 101.9 FM FT. WAYNE
WMRI – 860 AM MARION
WSLM – 97.9 FM SALEM
WABX – 107.5 FM EVANSVILLE
WEFM – 95.9 FM MICHIGAN CITY
WBIW – 1340 AM BEDFORD
WRSW – 1480 AM, 99.7 FM WARSAW
WIBN – 98.1 FM EARL PARK
WAWK – 1140 AM and 95.5 FM KENDALLVILLE
WAWK – 94.3 FM – AUBURN
WJOT – 105.9 FM AND 1510 AM – WABASH
WHBE – 680 AM LOUISVILLE
WHBE – 105.7 FM LOUISVILLE
WTRE – 1330AM GREENSBURG
WASK – 1450 AM FM LAFAYETTE
WASK – 101.7 FM LAFAYETTE
How to Stream
fuboTV (try it free)
Upcoming Schedule
2022 Regular Season
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
Result
1
Sunday, Sept. 11
@ Texans
1:00 p.m.
T, 20-20
2
Sunday, Sept. 18
@ Jaguars
1:00 p.m.
L, 24-0
3
Sunday, Sept. 25
vs. Chiefs
1:00 p.m.
W, 20-17
4
Sunday, Oct. 2
vs. Titans
1:00 p.m.
L, 24-17
5
Thursday, Oct. 6
@ Broncos (TNF)
8:15 p.m.
W, 12-9
6
Sunday, Oct. 16
vs. Jaguars
1:00 p.m.
W, 34-27
7
Sunday, Oct. 23
@ Titans
1:00 p.m.
L, 19-10
8
Sunday, Oct. 30
vs. Commanders
4:25 p.m.
L, 17-16
9
Sunday, Nov. 6
@ Patriots
1:00 p.m.
L, 26-3
10
Sunday, Nov. 13
@ Raiders
4:05 p.m.
11
Sunday, Nov. 20
vs. Eagles
1:00 p.m.
12
Monday, Nov. 28
vs. Steelers (MNF)
8:15 p.m.
13
Sunday, Dec. 4
@ Cowboys (SNF)
8:20 p.m.
14
Dec. 11
BYE
BYE
15
Sunday, Dec. 17/18
@ Vikings
TBD
16
Monday, Dec. 25
vs. Chargers (MNF)
8:15 p.m.
17
Sunday, Jan. 1
@ Giants
1:00 p.m.
18
Sunday, Jan. 7/8
vs. Texans
TBD
Injuries
Colts – RB Deon Jackson (out), LB Shaquille Leonard (out), TE Jelani Woods (out), DE Kwity Paye (questionable), TE Mo Alie-Cox (questionable)
Raiders – LB Denzel Perryman (questionable)
Full injury report for both teams
Shaquille Leonard placed on IR
Social Media
