Colts vs. Raiders: How to watch, listen, stream online in Week 17
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here is the game information, including how to watch, stream and listen to the Week 17 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7).
Game Information
Who: Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) at Indianapolis Colts (9-6)
When: Sunday, Jan. 2, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
How To Watch
Channel: FOX (regional)
Broadcast: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), Sara Walsh (sideline)
Broadcast map: Those in the green sections will get the game on FOX.
(Courtesy of 506 Sports)
How To Stream
fuboTV (try it free)
How To Listen
WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 81 (XM App 226)
Sirius XM Radio (Raiders) — Channel 133 (XM App 382)
Compass Media Networks
Injuries
Final injury report for both teams
Picks & Predictions
Colts Wire Staff Picks
Expert Picks
Colts are 6.5-point favorites at home
Opponent Site
2021 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
Network
Result
1
Seahawks
Sept. 12
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 28-16
2
Rams
Sept. 19
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 27-24
3
@ Titans
Sept. 26
1:00 p.m.
CBS
L, 25-16
4
@ Dolphins
Oct. 3
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 27-17
5
@ Ravens
Oct. 11
8:15 p.m.
ESPN
L, 31-25 (OT)
6
Texans
Oct. 17
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 31-3
7
@ 49ers
Oct. 24
8:20 p.m.
NBC
W, 30-18
8
Titans
Oct. 31
1:00 p.m.
CBS
L, 34-31
9
Jets
Nov. 4 (TNF)
8:20 p.m.
NFLN
W, 45-30
10
Jaguars
Nov. 14
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 23-17
11
@ Bills
Nov. 21
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 41-15
12
Buccaneers
Nov. 28
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 38-31
13
@ Texans
Dec. 5
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 31-0
14
BYE
BYE
BYE
15
Patriots
Dec. 18
8:15 p.m.
NFLN
W, 27-17
16
@ Cardinals
Dec. 25
8:15 p.m.
NFLN
W, 22-16
17
Raiders
Jan. 2
1:00 p.m.
FOX
18
@ Jaguars
Jan. 9
1:00 p.m.
CBS
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Colts 'doubtful' to activate WR Parris Campbell in Week 17
Colts' Matt Pryor to start at LT if Eric Fisher doesn't play
Colts vs. Raiders: Final injury report in Week 17