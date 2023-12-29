Colts vs. Raiders: Updated injury report for Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) and Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 17:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Notes

The Colts returned to practice Thursday after starting the week with a walkthrough.

WR Michael Pittman Jr. is progressing through the concussion protocol and shed his non-contact practice jersey.

RT Braden Smith practiced in full for the first time since suffering his knee injury.

RB Zack Moss seems to be on track to return as he’s practiced in a limited fashion to begin the week.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Raiders in Week 17:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire