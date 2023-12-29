Advertisement

Colts vs. Raiders: Updated injury report for Week 17

Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) and Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 17:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Notes

  • The Colts returned to practice Thursday after starting the week with a walkthrough.

  • WR Michael Pittman Jr. is progressing through the concussion protocol and shed his non-contact practice jersey.

  • RT Braden Smith practiced in full for the first time since suffering his knee injury.

  • RB Zack Moss seems to be on track to return as he’s practiced in a limited fashion to begin the week.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Raiders in Week 17:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire