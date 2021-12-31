Colts vs. Raiders: Updated injury report in Week 17

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) released their updated injury reports on Thursday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Colts got back three more starters from the COVID-19 list, the injury report remains the same as it was to open the week.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report in Week 17:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (12/29)

Thur. (12/30)

Fri. (12/31)

Status

TE Jack Doyle

Knee/Ankle

DNP

DNP

S Andrew Sendejo

Concussion

DNP

DNP

T Eric Fisher

Knee/Shoulder/Toe

DNP

DNP

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Raiders:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (12/29)

Thur. (12/30)

Fri. (12/31)

Status

DT Quinton Jefferson

Rest

DNP

FP

LB Divine Deablo

Shoulder/Elbow

LP

LP

DT Johnathan Hankins

Back

LP

LP

QB Derek Carr

Ribs

FP

FP

TE Daniel Helm

Knee

FP

FP

RB Josh Jacobs

Ribs

FP

FP

TE Foster Moreau

Abdomen

FP

FP

T Brandon Parker

Knee

FP

FP

