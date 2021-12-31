Colts vs. Raiders: Updated injury report in Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) released their updated injury reports on Thursday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
While the Colts got back three more starters from the COVID-19 list, the injury report remains the same as it was to open the week.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report in Week 17:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (12/29)
Thur. (12/30)
Fri. (12/31)
Status
TE Jack Doyle
Knee/Ankle
DNP
DNP
S Andrew Sendejo
Concussion
DNP
DNP
T Eric Fisher
Knee/Shoulder/Toe
DNP
DNP
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Raiders:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (12/29)
Thur. (12/30)
Fri. (12/31)
Status
DT Quinton Jefferson
Rest
DNP
FP
LB Divine Deablo
Shoulder/Elbow
LP
LP
DT Johnathan Hankins
Back
LP
LP
QB Derek Carr
Ribs
FP
FP
TE Daniel Helm
Knee
FP
FP
RB Josh Jacobs
Ribs
FP
FP
TE Foster Moreau
Abdomen
FP
FP
T Brandon Parker
Knee
FP
FP
