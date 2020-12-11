Colts vs. Raiders: NFL experts make Week 14 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (8-4) are ready to travel west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (7-5) at Allegiant Stadium for a Week 14 matchup that features two playoff teams fighting for a spot.

The Colts will enter this matchup as 2.5-point favorites on the road and with left tackle Anthony Castonzo returning to practice, there’s a chance the Colts get some much-needed reinforcements.

Here’s how the experts around the league see the matchup shaking out:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Colts 27-23 Mike Jones (USA TODAY) Raiders 27-25 Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Raiders 27-24 Mike Clay (ESPN) Colts N/A Gregg Rosenthall (NFL Network) Colts 30-27 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Raiders 31-27 Dave Richard (CBS Sports) Colts N/A Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Colts 27-23 Jake Arthur (Sports Illustrated) Colts N/A Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated) Colts N/A Bleacher Report Colts 27-24

As of this writing, 203 analysts weighed in on the matchup over at Tallysight with 76% of them siding with the Colts as the winners in this one. That said, 65% of the analysts see the Colts covering a three-point spread (2.5 points according to BetMGM).

The Raiders are right in the thick of the playoff race along with the Colts. They are just one game behind Indy for the final wild-card spot in the playoff race, which means this matchup will have a heavy hand in determining the seeding at the end of the season.

While the spread is close, experts around the league see the Colts coming out with a road win for the second week in a row.

