Colts vs. Raiders: Initial injury report for Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) and Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) released their initial injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 17:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Notes

The Colts held a walkthrough Wednesday so participation levels are estimations.

WR Michael Pittman Jr. started off the week with a limited tag, which is encouraging. This will be a situation to monitor throughout the entire week, though, even if/when he’s cleared.

RT Braden Smith would have practiced in full, which is a major deal considering he hasn’t practiced since injuring his knee in Week 13.

RB Zack Moss would have been a limited participant if the team practiced, showing he’s making progress after not practicing at all last week.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Raiders in Week 17:

