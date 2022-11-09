Breaking News:

Colts vs. Raiders: Initial injury report for Week 10

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) returned to the field Wednesday as both teams prepare for a Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 10:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/9

Thur.
11/10

Fri.
11/11

Status

TE Mo Alie-Cox

Ankle

DNP

CB Tony Brown

Hamstring

DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Rest

DNP

RB Deon Jackson

Knee

DNP

S Rodney McLeod

Rest

DNP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Rest

DNP

QB Matt Ryan

Shoulder

DNP

TE Jelani Woods

Shoulder

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

LP

LB Grant Stuard

Pectoral

LP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Ankle

LP

DT DeForest Buckner

Thumb

FP

Notes

  • RB Jonathan Taylor returned to practice after missing all of last week.

  • LB Shaquille Leonard was taken off the injury report for the first time this season

  • TEs Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox will be ones to watch throughout the week.

  • LB Grant Stuard returned to practice for the first time since injuring his pectoral muscle in Week 7.

  • WR Ashton Dulin (foot) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday and must be activated in the next 21 days.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Raiders in Week 10 (will be updated:

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/9

Thur.
11/10

Fri.
11/11

Status

 

