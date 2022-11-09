Colts vs. Raiders: Initial injury report for Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) returned to the field Wednesday as both teams prepare for a Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.
Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 10:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
TE Mo Alie-Cox
Ankle
DNP
CB Tony Brown
Hamstring
DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Rest
DNP
RB Deon Jackson
Knee
DNP
S Rodney McLeod
Rest
DNP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Rest
DNP
QB Matt Ryan
Shoulder
DNP
TE Jelani Woods
Shoulder
DNP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
LP
LB Grant Stuard
Pectoral
LP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Ankle
LP
DT DeForest Buckner
Thumb
FP
Notes
RB Jonathan Taylor returned to practice after missing all of last week.
LB Shaquille Leonard was taken off the injury report for the first time this season
TEs Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox will be ones to watch throughout the week.
LB Grant Stuard returned to practice for the first time since injuring his pectoral muscle in Week 7.
WR Ashton Dulin (foot) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday and must be activated in the next 21 days.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Raiders in Week 10 (will be updated:
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
