Colts vs. Raiders: Initial injury report for Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) returned to the field Wednesday as both teams prepare for a Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 10:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed.

11/9 Thur.

11/10 Fri.

11/11 Status TE Mo Alie-Cox Ankle DNP CB Tony Brown Hamstring DNP CB Stephon Gilmore Rest DNP RB Deon Jackson Knee DNP S Rodney McLeod Rest DNP DE Yannick Ngakoue Rest DNP QB Matt Ryan Shoulder DNP TE Jelani Woods Shoulder DNP C Ryan Kelly Knee LP LB Grant Stuard Pectoral LP RB Jonathan Taylor Ankle LP DT DeForest Buckner Thumb FP

Notes

RB Jonathan Taylor returned to practice after missing all of last week.

LB Shaquille Leonard was taken off the injury report for the first time this season

TEs Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox will be ones to watch throughout the week.

LB Grant Stuard returned to practice for the first time since injuring his pectoral muscle in Week 7.

WR Ashton Dulin (foot) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday and must be activated in the next 21 days.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Raiders in Week 10 (will be updated:

Player Injury Wed.

11/9 Thur.

11/10 Fri.

11/11 Status

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire