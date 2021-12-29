Colts vs. Raiders: Initial injury report for Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) released their initial injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
While the Colts saw the return of five players from the reserve/COVID-19 list, there are still a number of vital players who remain on the list as of Wednesday. Even so, the injury report is pretty small without any surprises.
Here is a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 17:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (12/29)
Thur. (12/30)
Fri. (12/31)
Status
TE Jack Doyle
Knee/Ankle
DNP
Concussion
DNP
Knee/Shoulder/Toe
DNP
Notes
We know that TE Jack Doyle and T Eric Fisher are dealing with injuries following the Christmas Day win over the Arizona Cardinals.
S Andrew Sendejo is still in the league’s concussion protocol.
It appears C Ryan Kelly (personal) has returned to practice. He was listed on the injury report last week as he was away from the team.
Among those who returned from the COVID-19 list include: LG Quenton Nelson, RG Mark Glowinski, CB Rock Ya-Sin and DE Kemoko Turay.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Raiders in Week 17 (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (12/29)
Thur. (12/30)
Fri. (12/31)
Status
