Colts vs. Raiders: Initial injury report for Week 17

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) released their initial injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Colts saw the return of five players from the reserve/COVID-19 list, there are still a number of vital players who remain on the list as of Wednesday. Even so, the injury report is pretty small without any surprises.

Here is a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 17:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (12/29)

Thur. (12/30)

Fri. (12/31)

Status

TE Jack Doyle

Knee/Ankle

DNP

S Andrew Sendejo

Concussion

DNP

T Eric Fisher

Knee/Shoulder/Toe

DNP

Notes

  • We know that TE Jack Doyle and T Eric Fisher are dealing with injuries following the Christmas Day win over the Arizona Cardinals.

  • S Andrew Sendejo is still in the league’s concussion protocol.

  • It appears C Ryan Kelly (personal) has returned to practice. He was listed on the injury report last week as he was away from the team.

  • Among those who returned from the COVID-19 list include: LG Quenton Nelson, RG Mark Glowinski, CB Rock Ya-Sin and DE Kemoko Turay.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Raiders in Week 17 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (12/29)

Thur. (12/30)

Fri. (12/31)

Status

