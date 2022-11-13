Colts vs. Raiders: Inactive players for Week 10

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) released their inactive players ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

Name

Position

Injury

Deon Jackson

RB

Knee

Jelani Woods

TE

Shoulder

Nick Foles

QB

Trevor Denbow

S

Mike Strachan

WR

Wesley French

C

Chris Williams

DT

Notes

  • DE Kwity Paye (ankle) and TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) were questionable entering the game but are both active.

  • With Ashton Dulin activated, WR Mike Strachan is a healthy scratch.

  • QB Nick Foles is a healthy scratch with Matt Ryan getting the bump up to the backup role.

Here are the inactive players for the Raiders in Week 10:

Name

Position

Injury

Denzel Perryman

LB

Hip/Ribs

Jackson Barton

OT

Neil Farrell Jr.

DT

Matthew Butler

DT

Clelin Ferrell

DE

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories