Colts vs. Raiders: Inactive players for Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) released their inactive players ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

Name Position Injury Deon Jackson RB Knee Jelani Woods TE Shoulder Nick Foles QB — Trevor Denbow S — Mike Strachan WR — Wesley French C — Chris Williams DT —

Notes

DE Kwity Paye (ankle) and TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) were questionable entering the game but are both active.

With Ashton Dulin activated, WR Mike Strachan is a healthy scratch.

QB Nick Foles is a healthy scratch with Matt Ryan getting the bump up to the backup role.

Here are the inactive players for the Raiders in Week 10:

Name Position Injury Denzel Perryman LB Hip/Ribs Jackson Barton OT — Neil Farrell Jr. DT — Matthew Butler DT — Clelin Ferrell DE —

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire