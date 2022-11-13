Colts vs. Raiders: Inactive players for Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) released their inactive players ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.
Name
Position
Injury
Deon Jackson
RB
Knee
Jelani Woods
TE
Shoulder
Nick Foles
QB
—
Trevor Denbow
S
—
Mike Strachan
WR
—
Wesley French
C
—
Chris Williams
DT
—
Notes
DE Kwity Paye (ankle) and TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) were questionable entering the game but are both active.
With Ashton Dulin activated, WR Mike Strachan is a healthy scratch.
QB Nick Foles is a healthy scratch with Matt Ryan getting the bump up to the backup role.
Here are the inactive players for the Raiders in Week 10:
Name
Position
Injury
Denzel Perryman
LB
Hip/Ribs
Jackson Barton
OT
—
Neil Farrell Jr.
DT
—
Matthew Butler
DT
—
Clelin Ferrell
DE
—
