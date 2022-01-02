Colts vs. Raiders: Inactive players in Week 17

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) have released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

There were a total of five players on the final injury report with the Colts having ruled out one player and three more listed as questionable.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 17:

Name

Position

Injury

Andrew Sendejo

S

Concussion

Eric Fisher

T

Knee/Shoulder/Toe

Marlon Mack

RB

Mike Strachan

WR

Ben Banogu

DE

Will Fries

G/T

Brett Hundley

QB

Notes

Here are the inactive players for the Raiders in Week 17:

Name

Position

Injury

Johnathan Hankins

DT

Back

Jackson Barton

T

Amik Robertson

CB

Jordan Brown

S

Justin March-Lillard

LB

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Carson Wentz clears protocols, will play vs. Raiders

Colts vs. Raiders: How to watch, listen, stream online in Week 17

Colts 'doubtful' to activate WR Parris Campbell in Week 17

List

Colts activated 14 players from COVID-19 list this week

Recommended Stories