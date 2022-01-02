Colts vs. Raiders: Inactive players in Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) have released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
There were a total of five players on the final injury report with the Colts having ruled out one player and three more listed as questionable.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 17:
Name
Position
Injury
Andrew Sendejo
S
Concussion
T
Knee/Shoulder/Toe
Marlon Mack
RB
—
Mike Strachan
WR
—
Ben Banogu
DE
—
Will Fries
G/T
—
Brett Hundley
QB
—
Notes
LT Eric Fisher was questionable after not practicing all week and is inactive. The Colts will roll with Matt Pryor as his replacement.
TE Jack Doyle (knee/ankle) and RG Mark Glowinski (illness) were both questionable but are active for Sunday.
The Colts will be without LS Luke Rhodes, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.
QB Carson Wentz has been cleared medically and will play on Sunday.
Here are the inactive players for the Raiders in Week 17:
Name
Position
Injury
Johnathan Hankins
DT
Back
Jackson Barton
T
—
Amik Robertson
CB
—
Jordan Brown
S
—
Justin March-Lillard
LB
—
