Colts vs. Raiders: Final injury report for Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.
Here is the final injury report for the Colts in Week 10:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
TE Mo Alie-Cox
Ankle
DNP
DNP
LP
Questionable
CB Tony Brown
Hamstring
DNP
LP
FP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
RB Deon Jackson
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S Rodney McLeod
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
QB Matt Ryan
Shoulder
DNP
FP
FP
TE Jelani Woods
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
LP
FP
FP
LB Grant Stuard
Pectoral
LP
LP
FP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Ankle
LP
FP
FP
DT DeForest Buckner
Thumb/Rest
FP
FP
DNP
LB Shaquille Leonard
Back/Ankle
—
DNP
DNP
Out
DT Grover Stewart
Rest
—
DNP
FP
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
—
—
DNP
Questionable
Notes
DE Kwity Paye was added to the injury report Friday after suffering another ankle injury. He is questionable and is in danger of missing the game.
LB Shaquille Leonard was placed on the injured reserve list Friday after suffering a setback. There’s a slight chance he’s out the remainder of the season, but he’s certainly out until Week 15 at the earliest.
TE Mo Alie-Cox returned to practice for the first time this week and has a chance to play Sunday.
WR Ashton Dulin (foot) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday and could be activated Saturday before the game.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Raiders in Week 10:
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
LB Denzel Perryman
Hip/Ribs
DNP
LP
LP
Questionable
LB Darien Butler
Hip
LP
LP
FP
WR Keelan Cole
Knee
LP
FP
FP
QB Derek Carr
Back
FP
FP
FP
