Colts vs. Raiders: Final injury report for Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

Here is the final injury report for the Colts in Week 10:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed.

11/9 Thur.

11/10 Fri.

11/11 Status TE Mo Alie-Cox Ankle DNP DNP LP Questionable CB Tony Brown Hamstring DNP LP FP CB Stephon Gilmore Rest DNP FP FP RB Deon Jackson Knee DNP DNP DNP Out S Rodney McLeod Rest DNP FP FP DE Yannick Ngakoue Rest DNP FP FP QB Matt Ryan Shoulder DNP FP FP TE Jelani Woods Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out C Ryan Kelly Knee LP FP FP LB Grant Stuard Pectoral LP LP FP RB Jonathan Taylor Ankle LP FP FP DT DeForest Buckner Thumb/Rest FP FP DNP LB Shaquille Leonard Back/Ankle — DNP DNP Out DT Grover Stewart Rest — DNP FP DE Kwity Paye Ankle — — DNP Questionable

Notes

DE Kwity Paye was added to the injury report Friday after suffering another ankle injury. He is questionable and is in danger of missing the game.

LB Shaquille Leonard was placed on the injured reserve list Friday after suffering a setback. There’s a slight chance he’s out the remainder of the season, but he’s certainly out until Week 15 at the earliest.

TE Mo Alie-Cox returned to practice for the first time this week and has a chance to play Sunday.

WR Ashton Dulin (foot) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday and could be activated Saturday before the game.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Raiders in Week 10:

Player Injury Wed.

11/9 Thur.

11/10 Fri.

11/11 Status LB Denzel Perryman Hip/Ribs DNP LP LP Questionable LB Darien Butler Hip LP LP FP WR Keelan Cole Knee LP FP FP QB Derek Carr Back FP FP FP

