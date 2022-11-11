Colts vs. Raiders: Final injury report for Week 10

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

Here is the final injury report for the Colts in Week 10:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/9

Thur.
11/10

Fri.
11/11

Status

TE Mo Alie-Cox

Ankle

DNP

DNP

LP

Questionable

CB Tony Brown

Hamstring

DNP

LP

FP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

RB Deon Jackson

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

S Rodney McLeod

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

QB Matt Ryan

Shoulder

DNP

FP

FP

TE Jelani Woods

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

LP

FP

FP

LB Grant Stuard

Pectoral

LP

LP

FP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Ankle

LP

FP

FP

DT DeForest Buckner

Thumb/Rest

FP

FP

DNP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Back/Ankle

DNP

DNP

Out

DT Grover Stewart

Rest

DNP

FP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

DNP

Questionable

Notes

  • DE Kwity Paye was added to the injury report Friday after suffering another ankle injury. He is questionable and is in danger of missing the game.

  • LB Shaquille Leonard was placed on the injured reserve list Friday after suffering a setback. There’s a slight chance he’s out the remainder of the season, but he’s certainly out until Week 15 at the earliest.

  • TE Mo Alie-Cox returned to practice for the first time this week and has a chance to play Sunday.

  • WR Ashton Dulin (foot) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday and could be activated Saturday before the game.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Raiders in Week 10:

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/9

Thur.
11/10

Fri.
11/11

Status

LB Denzel Perryman

Hip/Ribs

DNP

LP

LP

Questionable

LB Darien Butler

Hip

LP

LP

FP

WR Keelan Cole

Knee

LP

FP

FP

QB Derek Carr

Back

FP

FP

FP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories