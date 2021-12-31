Colts vs. Raiders: Final injury report in Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) released their final injury reports on Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts got a number of players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week with a few more left to return over the next day or so. They did rule out one player on their final injury report with three others listed as questionable.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 17:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (12/29) Thur. (12/30) Fri. (12/31) Status TE Jack Doyle Knee/Ankle DNP DNP FP Quest. S Andrew Sendejo Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out T Eric Fisher Knee/Shoulder/Toe DNP DNP DNP Quest. G Mark Glowinski Illness — — LP Quest.

Notes

The fact that TE Jack Doyle returned to a full practice on Friday bodes well for his chances to play.

LT Eric Fisher is a true game-time decision and will be replaced with Matt Pryor if he can’t play.

RG Mark Glowinski just came off the COVID-19 list so while he should be expected to play, anything in the NFL is subject to change right now.

WR Parris Campbell returned to practice this week but is unlikely to be activated from the injured reserve list.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Raiders (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (12/29) Thur. (12/30) Fri. (12/31) Status DT Quinton Jefferson Rest DNP FP LB Divine Deablo Shoulder/Elbow LP LP DT Johnathan Hankins Back LP LP QB Derek Carr Ribs FP FP TE Daniel Helm Knee FP FP RB Josh Jacobs Ribs FP FP TE Foster Moreau Abdomen FP FP T Brandon Parker Knee FP FP

