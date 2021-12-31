Colts vs. Raiders: Final injury report in Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) released their final injury reports on Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts got a number of players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week with a few more left to return over the next day or so. They did rule out one player on their final injury report with three others listed as questionable.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 17:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (12/29)
Thur. (12/30)
Fri. (12/31)
Status
TE Jack Doyle
Knee/Ankle
DNP
DNP
FP
Quest.
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Knee/Shoulder/Toe
DNP
DNP
DNP
Quest.
Illness
—
—
LP
Quest.
Notes
The fact that TE Jack Doyle returned to a full practice on Friday bodes well for his chances to play.
LT Eric Fisher is a true game-time decision and will be replaced with Matt Pryor if he can’t play.
RG Mark Glowinski just came off the COVID-19 list so while he should be expected to play, anything in the NFL is subject to change right now.
WR Parris Campbell returned to practice this week but is unlikely to be activated from the injured reserve list.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Raiders (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (12/29)
Thur. (12/30)
Fri. (12/31)
Status
DT Quinton Jefferson
Rest
DNP
FP
LB Divine Deablo
Shoulder/Elbow
LP
LP
DT Johnathan Hankins
Back
LP
LP
QB Derek Carr
Ribs
FP
FP
TE Daniel Helm
Knee
FP
FP
RB Josh Jacobs
Ribs
FP
FP
TE Foster Moreau
Abdomen
FP
FP
T Brandon Parker
Knee
FP
FP
