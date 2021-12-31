Colts vs. Raiders: Final injury report in Week 17

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) released their final injury reports on Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts got a number of players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week with a few more left to return over the next day or so. They did rule out one player on their final injury report with three others listed as questionable.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 17:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (12/29)

Thur. (12/30)

Fri. (12/31)

Status

TE Jack Doyle

Knee/Ankle

DNP

DNP

FP

Quest.

S Andrew Sendejo

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

T Eric Fisher

Knee/Shoulder/Toe

DNP

DNP

DNP

Quest.

G Mark Glowinski

Illness

LP

Quest.

Notes

  • The fact that TE Jack Doyle returned to a full practice on Friday bodes well for his chances to play.

  • LT Eric Fisher is a true game-time decision and will be replaced with Matt Pryor if he can’t play.

  • RG Mark Glowinski just came off the COVID-19 list so while he should be expected to play, anything in the NFL is subject to change right now.

  • WR Parris Campbell returned to practice this week but is unlikely to be activated from the injured reserve list.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Raiders (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (12/29)

Thur. (12/30)

Fri. (12/31)

Status

DT Quinton Jefferson

Rest

DNP

FP

LB Divine Deablo

Shoulder/Elbow

LP

LP

DT Johnathan Hankins

Back

LP

LP

QB Derek Carr

Ribs

FP

FP

TE Daniel Helm

Knee

FP

FP

RB Josh Jacobs

Ribs

FP

FP

TE Foster Moreau

Abdomen

FP

FP

T Brandon Parker

Knee

FP

FP

