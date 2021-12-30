Colts vs. Raiders: 5 things to watch in Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) are welcoming the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) to Lucas Oil Stadium for their last home game of the regular season.

There is still a slight chance they can host a playoff game if the Tennessee Titans were to lose their final two games and Indianapolis wins both of theirs. A win on Sunday will clinch the playoffs and will complete their rise from the hole they were in back in the fall.

Las Vegas is still fighting for their playoff hopes despite all the drama that they have dealt with throughout the season. The two franchises have faced against each other every season during the Frank Reich era. The Colts won two of those three matchups which included their most recent one during the 2020 season.

After relying on backups for their win over the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis will be getting some reinforcements for the game because of the change in COVID protocols in the NFL.

They should be entering the matchup with a lot of confidence and will be looking to ride that win into another one. Here are my top five things to watch for when these two teams clash on Sunday:

Carson Wentz's status

Carson Wentz made some believers after his game-sealing touchdown drive when he made his best throw of the season to connect with Dezmon Patmon in the back of the endzone. All of the momentum he had after that game was sucked away when it was announced he was being placed on the reserve/COVID list.

At first, the assumption was he would be out of the game if he tested positive unless he was a close contact. Then the NFL has adapted its COVID protocols to adhere to the CDC guidelines. The new changes give Wentz an opportunity to play on Sunday if he is able to clear the protocols.

He is expected to start if he does but if he doesn’t, rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be making his first career start. The first-year player has been on the field for certain packages this season but those came in rushing situations.

Marcus Brady mentioned that the team has a plan in place with Ehlinger in case he ever had to play if Wentz had to miss any time for any reason. If Wentz can play then we will see if he is able to build upon his performance against the Cardinals.

If Ehlinger plays then I would expect a run-heavy offense that is built around his skillset. After seeing what the coaching staff was able to handle playing a lot of backups in Week 16 then I believe they will have the offense ready if the rookie gets the call.

Defending Derek Carr

Las Vegas offensive production has been running mainly through their quarterback this year because of the lack of success with their run game. They do look to get things going on the ground with Josh Jacobs early in the game while Derek Carr nickels and dimes a defense in the short to intermediate range.

Once they feel like they have lulled a defense to sleep he will take a deep shot and has been doing that more often this season. The Colts defense has done a great job at limiting those types of explosive plays but they need to make sure they continue that and not get sucked into the Raiders playing style.

Carr is currently averaging 290.9 passing YPG, which will end up being a career-high, prior to this season his highest average is 262.5 passing YPG which happened during the 2016 season. He’s at the 20 passing touchdown mark with two games to go.

The one negative that you can point out in his season is he has given more opportunities for the defense to get turnovers off him. He’s thrown 12 interceptions, his career-high is 13.

He’s tied a career-high in 12 fumbles, he’s lost five of them. After seeing their takeaway streak end in Week 16, the Colts should have a chance to start a new one on Sunday.

Who steps up next?

The victory over the Cardinals was the epitome of a team win. The number of players that stepped up into larger roles and names that you didn’t expect to rely upon ended up coming through in the second half to help get the team the victory was outstanding.

On the offensive side of the ball, they will be getting back most of their players on the offensive line but the status of Eric Fisher is currently up in the air. If he is unable to play, will Julien Davenport get the start? Could Matt Pryor make an attempt at left tackle? Or could they consider playing Chris Reed at left guard and kick out Quenton Nelson to tackle?

Jack Doyle is also dealing with an injury so rookie Kylen Granson could end up being utilized more than he typically is. Then of course there is the situation of Sam Ehlinger being the starting quarterback on Sunday.

The defensive starters should be back on the field as long as the ones on the reserve/COVID list can clear by Sunday. Even though it is easier to clear protocols, COVID is still spreading across teams and any player could test positive in the lead up to the game.

If that happens then Frank Reich should have the confidence that his coaching staff can make the proper adjustments to help get the win against the Raiders.

Dealing with Raiders weapons

Las Vegas hasn’t been consistent on the offensive side of the ball but they are capable of putting up a lot of points on any given Sunday. They offer explosive playmakers at all three skill position groups. It starts at a tight end with Darren Waller. He has missed their recent games due to a knee injury but they are optimistic that he will be back in the lineup this week. He is on the COVID-19 list so he is ineligible to play on Sunday.

The Colts’ defense has struggled with covering tight ends this year and he can make life difficult for the unit if he is back to full health. They have a variety of flavors in the receiver room. Hunter Renfrow is Derek Carr’s safety valve in the slot. Bryan Edwards offers a big body presence and DeSean Jackson can still take the top off a defense with his speed.

Even though the Raiders are averaging 90.5 rushing YPG, which ranks the fifth-lowest in the NFL, Josh Jacobs is a running back that can run all over a defense when everything is clicking in their offense.

It’s not going to be an easy task for Matt Eberflus’ unit and they are going to have to be ready to rock when the game kicks off.

Does the defensive front get home often?

One of the boggling stats from the Colts’ win over the Cardinals was that they didn’t register a sack or QB hit despite getting pressure on Kyler Murray throughout the night.

Derek Carr does offer some mobility if he does need to extend a play but he’s more of your traditional quarterback that will look to stay in the pocket and can pick a defense apart if he has time for his reads. His struggles will come when he is under duress and has to make those quick decisions.

The big key to help slow down the Raiders’ offense is getting pressure on him and converting those into sacks. They have given up 35 sacks this season, which is tied for the ninth-most in the NFL. DeForest Buckner continues to take some snaps out at edge in passing situations and he has been effective in his snaps outside. Kwity Paye was one of the players that were hustling after Murray and came close multiple times on getting his hands on him. He’ll have a strong test against one of the better left tackles in the league against Kolton Miller.

Paye wasn’t the only rookie pass rusher that played a part in the Week 16 win. Dayo Odeyingbo made some plays and he continues to see his time on the field increase as he works his way back from his torn Achilles.

The pass rush has steadily improved over the season and Matt Eberflus will need it to deliver to help get the victory on Sunday.

