Colts vs. Patriots: How to watch, stream, listen in Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) hit the road to visit the northeast taking on the New England Patriots (4-4) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a Week 9 battle.
Both teams are dealing with injuries as the Colts will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor, and the Patriots have a long list of starters on the injury report.
Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the Week 9 game—along with some other information:
Game Information
Who: Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) at New England Patriots (4-4)
When: Sunday, Nov. 6, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, MA
How to Watch
Channel: CBS (regional)
Broadcast: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)
Broadcast Map: If you’re in the green region, you’ll get the game on the local CBS channel.
(Courtesy of 506 Sports)
How to Listen
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — SiriusXM 98 or 389, SiriusXM App
Sirius XM Radio (Patriots) — Channel 113 or 230, Sirius XM App
Sports USA
WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WFNI – 93.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WLHK – 97.1 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WRZQ – 107.3 FM COLUMBUS
WGCL – 1370 AM BLOOMINGTON
WQLQ – 96.1 FM SOUTH BEND
WROI – 92.1 FM ROCHESTER
WZDM – 92.1 FM VINCENNES
WYFX – 106.7 FM MT VERNON
WREB – 94.3 FM GREENCASTLE
WWBL – 106.5 FM WASHINGTON
WQLK – 96.1 FM RICHMOND
WIMC – 103.9 FM CRAWFORDSVILLE
WDAN – 1490 AM DANVILLE, IL
WWVR – 98.5 FM PARIS, IL (TERRE HAUTE)
WZBD – 92.7 FM BERNE
WPGW – 1440 AM PORTLAND
WXVW – 1450 AM JEFFERSONVILLE
WMYK – 98.5 FM PERU/KOKOMO – Lic. to Peru
WMXQ – 93.5 FM HARTFORD CITY
WXFN – 92.5FM/1340AM
WAXL – 103.3 FM SANTA CLAUSE
WRZR – 94.5 FM LOOGOOTEE
WORX – 96.7 FM MADISON
WCJZ FM 105.7 – TELL CITY, OWENSBORO KY
WCRA – 1090 AM, 100.5/99.5 FM EFFINGHAM, IL
WZUS – 100.9 FM DECATUR, IL
WKJG – 1380 FM FT. WAYNE
WKJG – 101.9 FM FT. WAYNE
WMRI – 860 AM MARION
WSLM – 97.9 FM SALEM
WABX – 107.5 FM EVANSVILLE
WEFM – 95.9 FM MICHIGAN CITY
WBIW – 1340 AM BEDFORD
WRSW – 1480 AM, 99.7 FM WARSAW
WIBN – 98.1 FM EARL PARK
WAWK – 1140 AM and 95.5 FM KENDALLVILLE
WAWK – 94.3 FM – AUBURN
WJOT – 105.9 FM AND 1510 AM – WABASH
WHBE – 680 AM LOUISVILLE
WHBE – 105.7 FM LOUISVILLE
WTRE – 1330AM GREENSBURG
WASK – 1450 AM FM LAFAYETTE
WASK – 101.7 FM LAFAYETTE
How to Stream
fuboTV (try it free)
Upcoming Schedule
2022 Regular Season
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
Result
1
Sunday, Sept. 11
@ Texans
1:00 p.m.
T, 20-20
2
Sunday, Sept. 18
@ Jaguars
1:00 p.m.
L, 24-0
3
Sunday, Sept. 25
vs. Chiefs
1:00 p.m.
W, 20-17
4
Sunday, Oct. 2
vs. Titans
1:00 p.m.
L, 24-17
5
Thursday, Oct. 6
@ Broncos (TNF)
8:15 p.m.
W, 12-9
6
Sunday, Oct. 16
vs. Jaguars
1:00 p.m.
W, 34-27
7
Sunday, Oct. 23
@ Titans
1:00 p.m.
L, 19-10
8
Sunday, Oct. 30
vs. Commanders
4:25 p.m.
L, 17-16
9
Sunday, Nov. 6
@ Patriots
1:00 p.m.
10
Sunday, Nov. 13
@ Raiders
4:05 p.m.
11
Sunday, Nov. 20
vs. Eagles
1:00 p.m.
12
Monday, Nov. 28
vs. Steelers (MNF)
8:15 p.m.
13
Sunday, Dec. 4
@ Cowboys (SNF)
8:20 p.m.
14
Dec. 11
BYE
BYE
15
Sunday, Dec. 17/18
@ Vikings
TBD
16
Monday, Dec. 25
vs. Chargers (MNF)
8:15 p.m.
17
Sunday, Jan. 1
@ Giants
1:00 p.m.
18
Sunday, Jan. 7/8
vs. Texans
TBD
Injuries
Colts – RB Jonathan Taylor (out), QB Matt Ryan (out), LB Grant Stuard (out), CB Tony Brown (out), OT Dennis Kelly (questionable), LB E.J. Speed (questionable)
Patriots – C David Andrews (out), WR DeVante Parker (out), OT Marcus Cannon (out — IR), CB Jack Jones (questionable), DL Christian Barmore (questionable), S Kyle Dugger (questionable), RB Damien Harris (questionable), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (questionable), LB Josh Uche (questionable), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (questionable)
Full injury report for both teams
Picks, Predictions and Odds
Colts Wire Staff Picks
Expert Picks
Colts are 5-point underdogs on the road
Social Media
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Opponent Site
Patriots Wire
Behind Enemy Lines with Patriots Wire