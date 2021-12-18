Colts vs. Patriots: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 15

Breaking News:

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
Here is the game information, including how to watch, stream and listen to the Week 15 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and New England Patriots (9-4).

Game Information

Who: New England Patriots (9-4) at Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch

Channel: FOX/NFL Network (national)
Broadcast: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline), Kristina Pink (sideline)

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 83 (XM App 225)
Sirius XM Radio (Patriots) — Channel 82 (XM App 226)
Westwood One — Channel 88 (XM App 88)

Injuries

Final injury report for both teams
Patriots RB Damien Harris downgraded to ‘Out’
Colts DT Grover Stewart added to injury report with illness

Picks & Predictions

Colts Wire Staff Picks
Expert Picks
Colts are 2.5-point favorites at home

Opponent Site

Patriots Wire

2021 Schedule

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

Network

Result

1

Seahawks

Sept. 12

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 28-16

2

Rams

Sept. 19

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 27-24

3

@ Titans

Sept. 26

1:00 p.m.

CBS

L, 25-16

4

@ Dolphins

Oct. 3

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 27-17

5

@ Ravens

Oct. 11

8:15 p.m.

ESPN

L, 31-25 (OT)

6

Texans

Oct. 17

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 31-3

7

@ 49ers

Oct. 24

8:20 p.m.

NBC

W, 30-18

8

Titans

Oct. 31

1:00 p.m.

CBS

L, 34-31

9

Jets

Nov. 4 (TNF)

8:20 p.m.

NFLN

W, 45-30

10

Jaguars

Nov. 14

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 23-17

11

@ Bills

Nov. 21

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 41-15

12

Buccaneers

Nov. 28

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 38-31

13

@ Texans

Dec. 5

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 31-0

14

BYE

BYE

BYE

15

Patriots

Dec. 18

8:15 p.m.

TBD

16

@ Cardinals

Dec. 25

8:15 p.m.

NFLN

17

Raiders

Jan. 2

1:00 p.m.

CBS

18

@ Jaguars

Jan. 9

1:00 p.m.

CBS

