Colts vs. Patriots: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 15

Here is the game information, including how to watch, stream and listen to the Week 15 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and New England Patriots (9-4).

Game Information

Who: New England Patriots (9-4) at Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch

Channel: FOX/NFL Network (national)

Broadcast: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline), Kristina Pink (sideline)

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN

WHLK — Indianapolis, IN

Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 83 (XM App 225)

Sirius XM Radio (Patriots) — Channel 82 (XM App 226)

Westwood One — Channel 88 (XM App 88)

Injuries

Final injury report for both teams

Patriots RB Damien Harris downgraded to ‘Out’

Colts DT Grover Stewart added to injury report with illness

Picks & Predictions

Colts Wire Staff Picks

Expert Picks

Colts are 2.5-point favorites at home

Opponent Site

Patriots Wire

2021 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network Result 1 Seahawks Sept. 12 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 28-16 2 Rams Sept. 19 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 27-24 3 @ Titans Sept. 26 1:00 p.m. CBS L, 25-16 4 @ Dolphins Oct. 3 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 27-17 5 @ Ravens Oct. 11 8:15 p.m. ESPN L, 31-25 (OT) 6 Texans Oct. 17 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 31-3 7 @ 49ers Oct. 24 8:20 p.m. NBC W, 30-18 8 Titans Oct. 31 1:00 p.m. CBS L, 34-31 9 Jets Nov. 4 (TNF) 8:20 p.m. NFLN W, 45-30 10 Jaguars Nov. 14 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 23-17 11 @ Bills Nov. 21 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 41-15 12 Buccaneers Nov. 28 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 38-31 13 @ Texans Dec. 5 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 31-0 14 BYE BYE BYE 15 Patriots Dec. 18 8:15 p.m. TBD 16 @ Cardinals Dec. 25 8:15 p.m. NFLN 17 Raiders Jan. 2 1:00 p.m. CBS 18 @ Jaguars Jan. 9 1:00 p.m. CBS

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Adam Vinatieri to bang the anvil ahead of Colts vs. Patriots Colts add DT Grover Stewart to injury report with illness Play in our FREE Week 15 Colts challenge

Story continues

List