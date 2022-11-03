Colts vs. Patriots: Updated injury report for Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 9:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
CB Tony Brown
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Rib
DNP
FP
T Dennis Kelly
Calf/Ankle
DNP
DNP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Rest
DNP
FP
QB Matt Ryan
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
LB Grant Stuard
Pecotral
DNP
DNP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Ankle
DNP
DNP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
LP
LP
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
LP
FP
DT DeForest Buckner
Shoulder
FP
FP
LB E.J. Speed
Ankle
FP
LP
DT Grover Stewart
Rest
—
DNP
Notes
RB Jonathan Taylor didn’t practice again, and it’s becoming doubtful he plays Sunday. The same goes for QB Matt Ryan, LB Grant Stuard and OT Dennis Kelly.
DE Kwity Paye was upgraded to a full participant, suggesting he’s on his way to making a return.
RB Zack Moss participated in practice after traveling following the Tuesday trade.
CB Stephon Gilmore returned to practice in full after missing Wednesday’s practice.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Patriots in Week 9:
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
C David Andrews
Concussion
DNP
DNP
RB Damien Harris
Illness
DNP
DNP
S Devin McCourty
Rest
DNP
FP
WR DeVante Parker
Knee
DNP
DNP
DT Christian Barmore
Knee
LP
LP
S Kyle Duggar
Ankle
LP
LP
S Adrian Phillips
Shoulder
LP
LP
WR Matthew Slater
Hamstring
LP
FP
RB Pierre Strong Jr.
Hamstring
LP
LP
LB Josh Uche
Hamstring
LP
LP
DE Deatrich Wise Jr.
Ankle
LP
LP
OT Marcus Cannon
Concussion
—
DNP
