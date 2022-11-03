Colts vs. Patriots: Updated injury report for Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 9:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed.

11/2 Thur.

11/3 Fri.

11/4 Status CB Tony Brown Hamstring DNP DNP CB Stephon Gilmore Rib DNP FP T Dennis Kelly Calf/Ankle DNP DNP DE Yannick Ngakoue Rest DNP FP QB Matt Ryan Shoulder DNP DNP LB Grant Stuard Pecotral DNP DNP RB Jonathan Taylor Ankle DNP DNP C Ryan Kelly Knee LP LP DE Kwity Paye Ankle LP FP DT DeForest Buckner Shoulder FP FP LB E.J. Speed Ankle FP LP DT Grover Stewart Rest — DNP

Notes

RB Jonathan Taylor didn’t practice again, and it’s becoming doubtful he plays Sunday. The same goes for QB Matt Ryan , LB Grant Stuard and OT Dennis Kelly .

DE Kwity Paye was upgraded to a full participant, suggesting he’s on his way to making a return.

RB Zack Moss participated in practice after traveling following the Tuesday trade.

CB Stephon Gilmore returned to practice in full after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Patriots in Week 9:

Player Injury Wed.

11/2 Thur.

11/3 Fri.

11/4 Status C David Andrews Concussion DNP DNP RB Damien Harris Illness DNP DNP S Devin McCourty Rest DNP FP WR DeVante Parker Knee DNP DNP DT Christian Barmore Knee LP LP S Kyle Duggar Ankle LP LP S Adrian Phillips Shoulder LP LP WR Matthew Slater Hamstring LP FP RB Pierre Strong Jr. Hamstring LP LP LB Josh Uche Hamstring LP LP DE Deatrich Wise Jr. Ankle LP LP OT Marcus Cannon Concussion — DNP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire