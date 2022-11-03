Colts vs. Patriots: Updated injury report for Week 9

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 9:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/2

Thur.
11/3

Fri.
11/4

Status

CB Tony Brown

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Rib

DNP

FP

T Dennis Kelly

Calf/Ankle

DNP

DNP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Rest

DNP

FP

QB Matt Ryan

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

LB Grant Stuard

Pecotral

DNP

DNP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Ankle

DNP

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

LP

LP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

LP

FP

DT DeForest Buckner

Shoulder

FP

FP

LB E.J. Speed

Ankle

FP

LP

DT Grover Stewart

Rest

DNP

Notes

  • RB Jonathan Taylor didn’t practice again, and it’s becoming doubtful he plays Sunday. The same goes for QB Matt Ryan, LB Grant Stuard and OT Dennis Kelly.

  • DE Kwity Paye was upgraded to a full participant, suggesting he’s on his way to making a return.

  • RB Zack Moss participated in practice after traveling following the Tuesday trade.

  • CB Stephon Gilmore returned to practice in full after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Patriots in Week 9:

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/2

Thur.
11/3

Fri.
11/4

Status

C David Andrews

Concussion

DNP

DNP

RB Damien Harris

Illness

DNP

DNP

S Devin McCourty

Rest

DNP

FP

WR DeVante Parker

Knee

DNP

DNP

DT Christian Barmore

Knee

LP

LP

S Kyle Duggar

Ankle

LP

LP

S Adrian Phillips

Shoulder

LP

LP

WR Matthew Slater

Hamstring

LP

FP

RB Pierre Strong Jr.

Hamstring

LP

LP

LB Josh Uche

Hamstring

LP

LP

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

Ankle

LP

LP

OT Marcus Cannon

Concussion

DNP

