Colts vs. Patriots: Updated injury report for Week 15
The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and New England Patriots (9-4) sent out their updated injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 15 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here is a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 15:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Tue. (12/14)
Wed. (12/15)
Thur. (12/16)
Status
Illness
DNP
DNP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee/Illness
LP
FP
TE Kylen Granson
Personal
LP
FP
TE Jack Doyle
Knee
—
LP
Notes
LB Bobby Okereke still hasn’t practiced this week and it isn’t clear if this non-COVID illness will keep him out on Saturday.
Both C Ryan Kelly and TE Kylen Granson were upgraded to full participants on Wednesday.
TE Jack Doyle was added to the injury report so he will likely be monitored over the next few days if he doesn’t return to a full status.
Here is a look at the updated injury report for the Patriots in Week 15:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Tue. (12/14)
Wed. (12/15)
Thur. (12/16)
Status
OL Yodny Cajuste
Illness
DNP
DNP
C David Andrews
Shoulder
LP
LP
LB Christian Barmore
Knee
LP
LP
LB Ju’Whaun Bentley
Ribs
LP
LP
RB Brandon Bolden
Knee
LP
LP
OL Trent Brown
Knee/Wrist
LP
LP
K Nick Folk
Knee
LP
LP
RB Damien Harris
Hamstring
LP
LP
LB Ronnie Perkins
Illness
LP
DNP
S Adrian Phillips
Knee
LP
LP
QB Mac Jones
Thumb
FP
FP
LB Chase Winovich
Illness
—
DNP
