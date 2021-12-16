Colts vs. Patriots: Updated injury report for Week 15

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and New England Patriots (9-4) sent out their updated injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 15 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here is a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 15:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Tue. (12/14)

Wed. (12/15)

Thur. (12/16)

Status

LB Bobby Okereke

Illness

DNP

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee/Illness

LP

FP

TE Kylen Granson

Personal

LP

FP

TE Jack Doyle

Knee

LP

Notes

  • LB Bobby Okereke still hasn’t practiced this week and it isn’t clear if this non-COVID illness will keep him out on Saturday.

  • Both C Ryan Kelly and TE Kylen Granson were upgraded to full participants on Wednesday.

  • TE Jack Doyle was added to the injury report so he will likely be monitored over the next few days if he doesn’t return to a full status.

Here is a look at the updated injury report for the Patriots in Week 15:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Tue. (12/14)

Wed. (12/15)

Thur. (12/16)

Status

OL Yodny Cajuste

Illness

DNP

DNP

C David Andrews

Shoulder

LP

LP

LB Christian Barmore

Knee

LP

LP

LB Ju’Whaun Bentley

Ribs

LP

LP

RB Brandon Bolden

Knee

LP

LP

OL Trent Brown

Knee/Wrist

LP

LP

K Nick Folk

Knee

LP

LP

RB Damien Harris

Hamstring

LP

LP

LB Ronnie Perkins

Illness

LP

DNP

S Adrian Phillips

Knee

LP

LP

QB Mac Jones

Thumb

FP

FP

LB Chase Winovich

Illness

DNP

