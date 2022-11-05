Colts vs. Patriots: Staff picks and predictions for Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) are looking to get back on track with a road visit to Gillette Stadium, taking on the New England Patriots (4-4) in Week 9.

After trading away Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills this week, the Colts will be short-handed in the backfield. They should see the return of defensive end Kwity Paye for the first time in three games while Sam Ehlinger makes his second career start against Bill Belichick’s defense.

Vegas sees the Patriots as formidable home favorites, and the experts around the league also see New England taking this victory.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees this game shaking out:

Kevin Hickey: Patriots 20, Colts 14

We should be preparing for a defensive battle in Foxborough, a location the Colts haven’t won since 2006. The quarterback change to Sam Ehlinger offered some promise, but the result was the same in Week 8. The Colts struggled to put together any rhythm offensively and scored just 16 points.

Without Jonathan Taylor, who is out due to an ankle injury, the Colts offense is likely to struggle against a strong Patriots defense. Ehlinger showed some promise in his starting debut, but history isn’t too kind to inexperienced quarterbacks going against Bill Belichick.

The Patriots have found ways to win close games this season while the Colts haven’t. It may come down to one final drive, but the offense hasn’t instilled enough confidence to believe they can overcome their issues when facing Belichick’s defense.

Cody Manning: Patriots 20, Colts 14

The Indianapolis Colts are heading to Foxborough. A place they haven’t won in since 2006. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have dominated first-and-second year quarterbacks. Then you add that the Colts will be without Jonathan Taylor. Everything says that Indianapolis is going to lose this game but they come out fighting early. It’s once again led by the defense. Kwity Paye makes an immediate impact in his return. Chasing after Mac Jones often and helping in run support. Former Pat, Stephon Gilmore, manages to get his hands on a ball for an interception. But the offense once again struggles to sustain drives and Sam Ehlinger gets frustrated by Belichick’s defense. Parris Campbell has a big day as his role continues to grow and he helps jump-start the offense. It’s a low-scoring game but Indianapolis has a shot to win it in the fourth quarter but Ehlinger throws an untimely interception to seal the team’s third loss in a row. Patriots win 20-14.

John Alfieri: Patriots 14, Colts 10

Bill Belichick has a proven track record of making young QBs look flustered and prone to turnovers. I have no doubt we will see Sam Ehlinger struggle on Sunday as the Colts travel to Foxborough. Without Jonathan Taylor, this team misses a key component that gives the offense an identity. Now, expect to see this offense struggle to move the ball against this stout New England defense.

The Colts defense should have a solid afternoon against this Patriots offense that has been less than impressive with their quarterback controversy. Will we see Bailey Zappe if Mac Jones struggles early? It seems like this defense only gets gashed on chunk plays, which the Pats are not known for, but we will see how they fare.

Expect this to be a gritty defensive battle that will come down to the final drive. In the end, better coaching wins, and New England certainly has the advantage in that regard.

Standings

1. John (2-6)

2. Cody (2-6)

3. Kevin (2-6)

4. Nick (1-4)

