Colts vs. Patriots preview Week 9
Here's everything you need to know when the Indianapolis Colts play the New England Patriots in week 9 of the 2022 season.
Here's everything you need to know when the Indianapolis Colts play the New England Patriots in week 9 of the 2022 season.
Suspended Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley is getting a fresh start in Jacksonville, although it's unclear when he will be allowed to play again. The Jaguars made a complex deal to land Ridley — and potentially give quarterback Trevor Lawrence a true No. 1 receiver in 2023 — just before the NFL trading deadline Tuesday. “This is an opportunity to add a proven playmaker to our already talented wide receiver room as we continue to build our roster for 2023 and beyond," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said in a statement.
Taking a look at potential trade candidates for the Colts ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
Dak found the end zone for the first time in a year and ripped off the longest run since his 2020 injury, sending a message with his legs. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Bill Belichick and the Patriots were quiet at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, but that doesn't mean the head coach is fully content with his roster.
Joe Judge still has a lot of confidence in Mac Jones as the starting QB for the Patriots
Has Bill Belichick mishandled Mac Jones this season? One NFL Hall of Famer believes so.
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice on Wednesday after missing four games following knee surgery. The Falcons designated Patterson to return from injured reserve, opening the 21-day window where he can practice before joining the active roster. If he has a good week of practice, Patterson could return as soon as Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Vikings could see themselves flexed into primetime
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
Justin Fields will always be thankful for Roquan Smith.
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
RIP to a Notre Dame and Los Angeles Rams great.
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
The NFL's frenetic 2022 trade deadline expired Tuesday afternoon with 10 deals going down on the final day – some of them executed right at the wire.
Shortly after getting traded to the Miami Dolphins, Jeff Wilson Jr. logged onto Instagram and posted a heartwarming message to teammates and the passionate 49ers fanbase.
John Lynch has earned this nickname after his history of making trades for the 49ers.
The Chase Claypool trade is going to end up being a great thing for Kenny Pickett.
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was wild. Which teams and players emerged as winners, and who is hoping for better luck next time?