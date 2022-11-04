Colts vs. Patriots: NFL experts make Week 9 picks

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) are set for a Week 9 battle at Gillette Stadium.

While the Colts are looking to get back into the win column after dropping their last two games, the Patriots have won three of their last four. Both teams are dealing with intriguing quarterback situations, and there will be plenty of injured players on both sides.

As Vegas views the Patriots as strong favorites, here’s how the experts around the league see this matchup shaking out:

Expert

Pick

Score (if applicable)

Link

Nate Davis (USA TODAY)

Patriots

25-16

Link

Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY)

Patriots

23-19

Link

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)

Patriots

24-10

Link

Mike Clay (ESPN)

Patriots

Link

Dan Graziano (ESPN)

Patriots

Link

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Network)

Patriots

20-17

Link

Bill Bender (Sporting News)

Patriots

25-17

Link

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)

Patriots

21-17

Link

Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire)

Patriots

Link

Bleacher Report

Patriots

24-17

Link

Over at Tallysight, 94% of the analysts are siding with the Patriots to take away a win at Gillette Stadium.

This isn’t all that surprising considering how poor the Colts offense has been playing. There were some flashes with Sam Ehlinger under center during his first-career start, but history hasn’t been kind to new starting quarterbacks going against Bill Belichick’s defense.

The likely outcome is that the Colts go on the road against the Patriots, a team they haven’t beaten in Foxborough since 2006.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

