Colts vs. Patriots: Initial injury report for Week 9

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

As the week of practice begins, both teams released their initial injury reports Wednesday. The Colts will keep a keen eye on the injury report this week as it pertains to several big names being listed.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 9:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/2

Thur.
11/3

Fri.
11/4

Status

CB Tony Brown

Hamstring

DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Rib

DNP

T Dennis Kelly

Calf/Ankle

DNP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Rest

DNP

QB Matt Ryan

Shoulder

DNP

LB Grant Stuard

Pecotral

DNP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Ankle

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

LP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

LP

DT DeForest Buckner

Shoulder

FP

LB E.J. Speed

Ankle

FP

Notes

  • RB Jonathan Taylor’s status will likely be up in the air throughout the week as he works through a tweaked ankle.

  • DE Kwity Paye practiced for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 5.

  • RB Zack Moss was traveling after Tuesday’s trade and didn’t practice.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Patriots in Week 9:

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/2

Thur.
11/3

Fri.
11/4

Status

C David Andrews

Concussion

DNP

RB Damien Harris

Illness

DNP

S Devin McCourty

Rest

DNP

WR DeVante Parker

Knee

DNP

DT Christian Barmore

Knee

LP

S Kyle Duggar

Ankle

LP

S Adrian Phillips

Shoulder

LP

WR Matthew Slater

Hamstring

LP

RB Pierre Strong Jr.

Hamstring

LP

LB Josh Uche

Hamstring

LP

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

Ankle

LP

 

