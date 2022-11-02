Colts vs. Patriots: Initial injury report for Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.
As the week of practice begins, both teams released their initial injury reports Wednesday. The Colts will keep a keen eye on the injury report this week as it pertains to several big names being listed.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 9:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
CB Tony Brown
Hamstring
DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Rib
DNP
T Dennis Kelly
Calf/Ankle
DNP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Rest
DNP
QB Matt Ryan
Shoulder
DNP
LB Grant Stuard
Pecotral
DNP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Ankle
DNP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
LP
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
LP
DT DeForest Buckner
Shoulder
FP
LB E.J. Speed
Ankle
FP
Notes
RB Jonathan Taylor’s status will likely be up in the air throughout the week as he works through a tweaked ankle.
DE Kwity Paye practiced for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 5.
RB Zack Moss was traveling after Tuesday’s trade and didn’t practice.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Patriots in Week 9:
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
C David Andrews
Concussion
DNP
RB Damien Harris
Illness
DNP
S Devin McCourty
Rest
DNP
WR DeVante Parker
Knee
DNP
DT Christian Barmore
Knee
LP
S Kyle Duggar
Ankle
LP
S Adrian Phillips
Shoulder
LP
WR Matthew Slater
Hamstring
LP
RB Pierre Strong Jr.
Hamstring
LP
LB Josh Uche
Hamstring
LP
DE Deatrich Wise Jr.
Ankle
LP
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)