Advertisement

Colts vs. Patriots: Initial injury report for Week 10

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and New England Patriots (2-78) released their initial injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 9:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Notes

  • The Colts conducted a walkthrough Wednesday so participation levels are estimations.

  • RT Braden Smith was listed as a full participant for the first time since injuring his hip during the middle of the week in Week 6, suggesting he may be ready to return this week.

  • WR Josh Downs re-injured his knee during the Week 9 win and exited the game relatively early.

  • CB Tony Brown and TE Drew Ogletree sustained their injuries in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Patriots in Week 10:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire