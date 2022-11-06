Colts vs. Patriots: Inactive players for Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.
The Colts ruled out four players on their final injury report Friday and had two others listed as questionable.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 9:
Name
Position
Injury
Jonathan Taylor
RB
Ankle
Matt Ryan
QB
Shoulder
Grant Stuard
LB
Pectoral
Tony Brown
CB
Hamstring
Wesley French
C
—
Zack Moss
RB
—
Chris Williams
DT
—
Notes
OT Dennis Kelly is active after being listed as questionable due to calf and ankle injuries. He practiced just once this week.
LB E.J. Speed is active after being listed as questionable due to an ankle injury he suffered mid-week.
RB Zack Moss is a healthy scratch after getting just two practices in following the trade.
Here are the inactive players for the Patriots in Week 9:
Name
Position
Injury
Damien Harris
RB
Illness
David Andrews
C
Concussion
DeVante Parker
WR
Knee
Christian Barmore
DT
Knee
Kevin Harris
RB
—
Joshuah Bledsoe
S
—
Shaun Wade
CB
—
Sam Roberts
DT
—
