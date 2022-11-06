Colts vs. Patriots: Inactive players for Week 9

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

The Colts ruled out four players on their final injury report Friday and had two others listed as questionable.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 9:

Name

Position

Injury

Jonathan Taylor

RB

Ankle

Matt Ryan

QB

Shoulder

Grant Stuard

LB

Pectoral

Tony Brown

CB

Hamstring

Wesley French

C

Zack Moss

RB

Chris Williams

DT

Notes

  • OT Dennis Kelly is active after being listed as questionable due to calf and ankle injuries. He practiced just once this week.

  • LB E.J. Speed is active after being listed as questionable due to an ankle injury he suffered mid-week.

  • RB Zack Moss is a healthy scratch after getting just two practices in following the trade.

Here are the inactive players for the Patriots in Week 9:

Name

Position

Injury

Damien Harris

RB

Illness

David Andrews

C

Concussion

DeVante Parker

WR

Knee

Christian Barmore

DT

Knee

Kevin Harris

RB

Joshuah Bledsoe

S

Shaun Wade

CB

Sam Roberts

DT

 

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories