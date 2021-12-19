Colts vs. Patriots: Inactive players for Week 15

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and New England Patriots (9-4) have released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 15 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Saturday night showdown is a big one for both teams. The Patriots are looking to keep their winning streak alive while sitting atop the AFC and the Colts are looking to take advantage of controlling their own destiny amid the wild-card race.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 15:

Name

Position

Injury

Ryan Kelly

C

Personal

Ben Banogu

DE

Julién Davenport

T

Marlon Mack

RB

Mike Strachan

WR

Malik Jefferson

LB

Notes

  • C Ryan Kelly is inactive due to a personal issue. He was ruled out earlier on Saturday.

  • Despite being called up from the practice squad, LB Malik Jefferson is a healthy scratch due to the fact that LB Zaire Franklin cleared the COVID-19 protocol just in time for the game.

  • The rest of the inactive players aren’t surprising at all and should be considered healthy scratches.

Here are the inactive players for the Patriots in Week 15:

Name

Position

Injury

Damien Harris

RB

Hamstring

Yodny Cajuste

T

Illness

Jarrett Stidham

QB

Devin Asiasi

TE

Joshuah Bledsoe

DB

Joejuan Williams

CB

