Colts vs. Patriots: Inactive players for Week 15

The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and New England Patriots (9-4) have released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 15 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Saturday night showdown is a big one for both teams. The Patriots are looking to keep their winning streak alive while sitting atop the AFC and the Colts are looking to take advantage of controlling their own destiny amid the wild-card race.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 15:

Name Position Injury Ryan Kelly C Personal Ben Banogu DE — Julién Davenport T — Marlon Mack RB — Mike Strachan WR — Malik Jefferson LB —

Notes

C Ryan Kelly is inactive due to a personal issue. He was ruled out earlier on Saturday.

Despite being called up from the practice squad, LB Malik Jefferson is a healthy scratch due to the fact that LB Zaire Franklin cleared the COVID-19 protocol just in time for the game.

The rest of the inactive players aren’t surprising at all and should be considered healthy scratches.

Here are the inactive players for the Patriots in Week 15:

Name Position Injury Damien Harris RB Hamstring Yodny Cajuste T Illness Jarrett Stidham QB — Devin Asiasi TE — Joshuah Bledsoe DB — Joejuan Williams CB —

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Grover Stewart (illness) removed from injury report Colts' Ryan Kelly ruled OUT vs. Patriots in Week 15 Colts vs. Patriots: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 15

List