Colts vs. Patriots: Final injury report for Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.
While the Colts ruled out four players, they also had two players listed as questionable for the matchup. The Patriots, on the other hand, ruled out three players and had seven players listed as questionable.
Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 9:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
CB Tony Brown
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Stephon Gilmore
Rib
DNP
FP
FP
—
T Dennis Kelly
Calf/Ankle
DNP
DNP
LP
Questionable
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
—
QB Matt Ryan
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB Grant Stuard
Pecotral
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Jonathan Taylor
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
LP
LP
FP
—
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
LP
FP
FP
—
DT DeForest Buckner
Shoulder
FP
FP
DNP
—
LB E.J. Speed
Ankle
FP
LP
DNP
Questionable
DT Grover Stewart
Rest
—
DNP
FP
—
Notes
The four players ruled out for the game didn’t log a practice all week.
OT Dennis Kelly is likely to be a game-time decision. The same goes for LB E.J. Speed, who’s trending in the wrong direction to play.
DE Kwity Paye is expected to make his full return after missing three games.
It isn’t clear if RB Zack Moss will be active after only getting two days of practice in.
LB Shaquille Leonard will be on a similar pitch count to what he saw in Week 8.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Patriots in Week 9:
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
C David Andrews
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Damien Harris
Illness
DNP
DNP
LP
Questionable
S Devin McCourty
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
—
WR DeVante Parker
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DT Christian Barmore
Knee
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
S Kyle Duggar
Ankle
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
S Adrian Phillips
Shoulder
LP
LP
FP
—
WR Matthew Slater
Hamstring
LP
FP
FP
—
RB Pierre Strong Jr.
Hamstring
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
LB Josh Uche
Hamstring
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
DE Deatrich Wise Jr.
Ankle
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
OT Marcus Cannon
Concussion
—
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Jack Jones
Illness
—
—
DNP
Questionable
