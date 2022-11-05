Colts vs. Patriots: Final injury report for Week 9

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

While the Colts ruled out four players, they also had two players listed as questionable for the matchup. The Patriots, on the other hand, ruled out three players and had seven players listed as questionable.

Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 9:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/2

Thur.
11/3

Fri.
11/4

Status

CB Tony Brown

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Stephon Gilmore

Rib

DNP

FP

FP

T Dennis Kelly

Calf/Ankle

DNP

DNP

LP

Questionable

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

QB Matt Ryan

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB Grant Stuard

Pecotral

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Jonathan Taylor

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

LP

LP

FP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

LP

FP

FP

DT DeForest Buckner

Shoulder

FP

FP

DNP

LB E.J. Speed

Ankle

FP

LP

DNP

Questionable

DT Grover Stewart

Rest

DNP

FP

Notes

  • The four players ruled out for the game didn’t log a practice all week.

  • OT Dennis Kelly is likely to be a game-time decision. The same goes for LB E.J. Speed, who’s trending in the wrong direction to play.

  • DE Kwity Paye is expected to make his full return after missing three games.

  • It isn’t clear if RB Zack Moss will be active after only getting two days of practice in.

  • LB Shaquille Leonard will be on a similar pitch count to what he saw in Week 8.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Patriots in Week 9:

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/2

Thur.
11/3

Fri.
11/4

Status

C David Andrews

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Damien Harris

Illness

DNP

DNP

LP

Questionable

S Devin McCourty

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

WR DeVante Parker

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DT Christian Barmore

Knee

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

S Kyle Duggar

Ankle

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

S Adrian Phillips

Shoulder

LP

LP

FP

WR Matthew Slater

Hamstring

LP

FP

FP

RB Pierre Strong Jr.

Hamstring

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

LB Josh Uche

Hamstring

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

Ankle

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

OT Marcus Cannon

Concussion

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Jack Jones

Illness

DNP

Questionable

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories