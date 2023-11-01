Colts vs. Panthers Week 9
Here's everything you need to know when the Indianapolis Colts plays the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Panthers had a decision to make when they traded for the first overall pick.
The Colts lost on back-to-back controversial calls against the Browns on Sunday.
The Browns overcame the loss of Deshaun Watson and some late defensive miscues for the win.
Jim Irsay was very direct on the point Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings, and told Yahoo Sports what he thinks about the risk factor when Richardson runs.
Richardson sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
It's not just that Bryce Young is struggling. He could still rebound. What the Panthers gave up to draft him is the problem.
Trevor Lawrence twisted his knee as he was tackled in the final minutes of his team's win over the Colts on Sunday.
Jonathan Taylor's offseason included ankle surgery and a public contract dispute with Colts owner Jim Irsay.
Jonathan Taylor is getting closer to a return.
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin takes a hard look at what we have learned about the running back position at the season's midway point.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
Sal Vetri examines the fantasy football trade landscape, revealing four players to move, two to target and one to hold.
No wide receiver has ever won NFL MVP in the 67-year history of the award. Could A.J. Brown change that?
Now that we've reached the unofficial midpoint of the fantasy football season, Scott Pianowski revisits his team power rankings.
Here's every impact deal that went down not only on the day of the NFL trade deadline, but going back the past couple weeks as well.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
No. 9-ranked heavyweight Jailton Almeida faces veteran Derrick Lewis on Saturday in Sao Paolo and hopes to use a good showing to move into better position for a title shot.
The Raiders are moving on from Josh McDaniels.