Colts vs. Panthers preseason Week 1 recap: Everything we know

Kicking off the preseason, the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Carolina Panthers, 21-18, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This game was all about the quarterback competition between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger. Both had solid days in their own rights even though neither threw a touchdown pass.

Here’s everything we know from the preseason opener between the Colts and Panthers:

Final Score: Colts 21, Panthers 18

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

It was over when...

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Colts kicker Eddy Pineiro nailed a 30-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining in the game to give the Colts a 21-18 lead.

Keys to the game

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Both QBs Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger had solid days. They weren't without their faults, but it was an encouraging game overall from the young duo.

Despite this being their first look at live-action, Eason and Ehlinger combined for 338 passing yards.

The Colts were 56% on third-down attempts while the Panthers were just 21% on third down.

RBs Benny LeMay and Jordan Wilkins both scored the only touchdowns for the Colts.

Stars of the game

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jacob Eason: 15/21, 183 passing yards, 97.9 rating QB Sam Ehlinger: 10/15, 155 passing yards, one interception, 72.9 rating WR Mike Strachan: 3 rec., 57 yards WR Tarik Black: 3 rec., 67 yards WR Dezmon Patmon: 5 rec., 49 yards

QB Competition

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

It was Jacob Eason who got the start for the Colts on Sunday as expected. He played a little bit longer than Frank Reich indicated, going the whole first half of the game. It was a strong day for the former fourth-round pick who went 15/21 (71.4%) for 183 passing yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. There aren't too many complaints about Eason's day. He needs to continue working on his feel of the edge rush, but he also didn't have a healthy offensive line. Outside of that and maybe having a little better feel on touch throws versus bullets, it was a strong day for Eason. The rookie sixth-round pick in Sam Ehlinger came in for the second half of the game. It was a rough third quarter that showed a lack of arm strength could cause troubles for the rookie. On his first drive of the game, Ehlinger badly underthrew a crosser that resulted in an interception. Another drive stalled in the third quarter due to indecisiveness and a lack of arm strength to get the ball to the boundary. The highlight of Ehlinger's day came during the fourth quarter when he dropped a throw into the bucket down the field for a 47-yard contested catch to UDFA wide receiver Tarik Black. He followed that up with a tight-window throw to Tyler Vaughns to the one-yard line. He also ran in a two-point conversion from an empty set to tie the game at 18. It wound up being a strong outing for Ehlinger when he got into a rhythm. He finished the day 10/15 (66.7%) for 155 passing yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added eight carries for 30 rushing yards.

Story continues

Left Tackle Is A Big Concern

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The Colts didn't get all that great of a showing from their offensive tackles, who are battling for the spot to fill in for Eric Fisher until he returns from Achilles rehab. Will Holden and Julién Davenport both struggled throughout the day while the latter got the start at left tackle. Meanwhile, Sam Tevi got the start at right tackle. Against the Panthers' backups, it seemed difficult for all three to get into a rhythm without allowing a pressure or missing an assignment in the run game.

Injuries

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The following players did not play due to injury: The following players did not practice on Friday due to injury: quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), running back Nyheim Hines (leg) wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), tight end Noah Togiai (knee), left guard Quenton Nelson (foot), guard/center Danny Pinter (foot), center Ryan Kelly (elbow), defensive end Damontre Moore (knee), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot), linebacker E.J. Speed (knee), linebacker Skai Moore (back), linebacker Jordan Glasgow (back), cornerback Nick Nelson (undisclosed). Cornerback T.J. Carrie suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game while fellow cornerback Marvell Tell suffered a groin injury in the second half and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The following players are presumed healthy but didn't see any game action: quarterback Brett Hundley, running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver Zach Pascal, tight end Jack Doyle, right guard Mark Glowinski, right tackle Braden Smith, defensive tackle Grover Stewart, linebacker Darius Leonard, linebacker Bobby Okereke and safety Khari Willis.

What's Next?

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts will be on the road for preseason Week 2 visiting the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 21.

1

1