Colts vs. Panthers preseason Week 1: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Indianapolis Colts are set to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for their preseason opener.

Though this game doesn’t have any meaning in terms of win-loss record, this is a vital time for players to earn a roster spot or a bigger role at their respective positions.

Game Information

Who: Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, Aug. 15, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch

National: NFL Network

Local: Fox59

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN

WHLK — Indianapolis, IN

Opponent Site

Panthers Wire

Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Time Network Result Sunday, Aug. 15 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. Fox59 — Saturday, Aug. 21 at Minnesota Vikings 8:00 p.m. Fox59 — Friday, Aug. 27 at Detroit Lions 7:00 p.m. Fox59 —

Social Media

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Download the Sports Wire App (Apple Devices | Android Devices)

Related