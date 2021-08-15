Colts vs. Panthers preseason Week 1: How to watch, listen and stream online

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts are set to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for their preseason opener.

Though this game doesn’t have any meaning in terms of win-loss record, this is a vital time for players to earn a roster spot or a bigger role at their respective positions.

Game Information

Who: Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts
When: Sunday, Aug. 15, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch

National: NFL Network
Local: Fox59

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN

Opponent Site

Panthers Wire

Preseason Schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

Network

Result

Sunday, Aug. 15

vs. Carolina Panthers

1:00 p.m.

Fox59

Saturday, Aug. 21

at Minnesota Vikings

8:00 p.m.

Fox59

Friday, Aug. 27

at Detroit Lions

7:00 p.m.

Fox59

