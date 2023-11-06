Colts vs. Panthers highlights Week 9
Watch all of the highlights from the showdown between the visiting Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
On a day that saw C.J. Stroud set the NFL on fire, the No. 1 pick had a day to forget.
Three INTs, 4.4 yards per attempt and just one TD against a Colts defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL. Young was rightfully critical of his own performance, but while the fix won't be simple, it is straightforward.
The Colts lost on back-to-back controversial calls against the Browns on Sunday.
The Browns overcame the loss of Deshaun Watson and some late defensive miscues for the win.
Stewart will eligible to return for the Colts' Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jim Irsay was very direct on the point Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings, and told Yahoo Sports what he thinks about the risk factor when Richardson runs.
It's not just that Bryce Young is struggling. He could still rebound. What the Panthers gave up to draft him is the problem.
The Eagles are fighting to remain the only 1-loss team in the NFL.
The Bills-Bengals game looked like two teams moving in opposite directions.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense had a chance at a game-winning score, but the Eagles defense came up big when it mattered most.
Lamar Jackson has had a great career with one glaring issue.
Week 9 was all over the place. We had an instant NFC East classic between the Eagles and Cowboys, a weird game in Germany between the Dolphins and Chiefs, and a Sunday night football clash that leaves more questions than answers for the Buffalo Bills. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
Josh Allen's gesture was really worth a 15-yard penalty?
C.J. Stroud was an outlier on Sunday as several quarterbacks struggled. Scott Pianowski examines Week 9's fantasy winners and losers.
Patrick Mahomes is looking to bounce back after a poor performance in Week 8.
