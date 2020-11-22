Colts vs. Packers: How to watch, stream, listen in Week 11

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts have a big game coming up on Sunday when they host the Green Bay Packers for a Week 11 matchup.

Game Information

Green Bay Packers (7-2) vs. Indianapolis Colts (6-3)
Sunday, Nov. 22 — 4:25 p.m. ET
Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

Television

Broadcast: FOX (regional)
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color commentary), Erin Andrews (sideline)

TV Map: Those in the red region get the game on the local FOX channel.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

Radio

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 211 (XM App 231)
Sirius XM Radio (Packers) — Channel 119 (XM App 385)
ESPN Radio

Streaming

fuboTV (try it free)

Injuries

Colts injury report
Packers injury report

Opponent Site

Packers Wire

Picks and Predictions

Expert picks
Colts are home favorites
Colts Wire staff picks

List

5 Packers the Colts must game plan for in Week 11

