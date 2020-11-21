Colts vs. Packers: Staff picks and predictions for Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) are set to host the Green Bay Packers (7-2) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for a matchup that should have plenty of fireworks.

Though the Colts entered the weekend as betting favorites in Week 11, some of the experts around the league aren’t too bullish on the Colts coming away with a home win.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees the game shaking out:

Kevin Hickey (@KevinHickey11): Packers 28, Colts 26

The Colts could absolutely win this game. Their defense is playing on fire right now and the offense has a good enough matchup to score points. But they haven’t face this caliber of quarterback yet in Aaron Rodgers, and that could spell trouble for Indy.

Rodgers is having stellar season to the tune of a 26:3 TD:INT ratio. His play can be enough to elevate the Packers offense over the Colts defense—as good as it has been. Rodgers’ stellar performance on play-action is likely what will doom the Colts. They held Ryan Tannehill in check in that area in Week 10, but Rodgers isn’t Tannehill.

The Colts could come out on top in this game, and I wouldn’t shocked if they do. But the more likely outcome is that the Packers come in on the road and battle through to a victory on Sunday.

Sam Sinclair (@samsinclair96): Packers 24, Colts 20

In what should be the more entertaining battle this season, the 7-2 Green Bay Packers come to Indianapolis to face the 6-3 Colts.

Both teams are coming in off a win, Green Bay beating Jacksonville 24-20, and Indianapolis beating Tennessee 34-17.

This week will be the biggest test for the defense as they face a high-potent air attack in Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, who’s sixth in the NFL in pass yards per game.

On the other side, the Colts will be facing a stiff Green Bay pass defense, 13th in the NFL in pass yards allowed per game. Even with their low pressure rate, they’re still a very good coverage team.

With the Colts facing a former MVP, and Super Bowl winning QB, and the offense still not consistent enough for me to bet on them each and every week.

John Alfieri (@alfierijohn): Packers 27, Colts 21

This game is a toss up across the board when it comes to expert’s picks. For starters, the Packers are coming off an “ugly win” in which they barely beat the Jaguars at home. The Colts on the other hand are coming off a statement win at Tennessee with more time to prepare.

Much of this game will depend on Davante Adams’ ankle injury which he tweaked last week against the Jaguars. If he doesn’t play, the Colts are at a big advantage in the passing game as Aaron Rodgers’ numbers take a slight dip when his No. 1 target isn’t on the field.

If Adams does play however, the Colts secondary is at a huge disadvantage. Without a designated top corner, the Colts young secondary could have their hands full with one of the league’s best receivers.The Colts must establish the run if they want to stand a chance in this one. The Packers’ run defense has struggled this season, so getting the committee of running backs going will be a key to success.

The season is not over with a loss this week, it just makes the playoff hill to climb much steeper. This game will be close from start to finish as both teams try to prove their ability to compete with good teams.

Standings

1. Kevin (8-1)

2. Sam (7-2)

3. John (5-4)

