Colts vs. Packers: NFL experts make Week 11 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) have a big matchup awaiting them on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium when the Green Bay Packers (7-2) come to visit for a Week 11 matchup.

This should be a pretty interesting matchup and while the Colts are favored entering the weekend, the experts may not feel the same confidence. The picks are pretty split in what should be a close game on Sunday.

Here’s how the experts view the Week 11 game unfolding:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Packers 27-23 Mike Jones (USA TODAY) Packers 32-28 Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Packers 27-24 Mike Clay (ESPN) Packers N/A Gregg Rosenthall (NFL Network) Colts 29-26 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Packers 33-27 Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Colts 31-10 Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Packers 27-21 Jake Arthur (Sports Illustrated) Packers N/A Kevin Bowen (1070 The Fan) Packers 30-23 Bleacher Report Packers 28-27

Over at Tallysight, 68% of the analysts are choosing the Packers to come away with an upset victory on the road. The NFC North leaders have been setting the world on fire given their offense.

The Colts have been winning thanks to strong play from Philip Rivers and the emergence of a defensive unit that has thrust itself into the elite category. They will have a huge test against the Packers, but they’ve been strong in their performances thus far.

The Colts and Packers are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX with Troy Aikman and Joe Buck getting the call.

