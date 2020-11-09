Colts vs. Packers game in Week 11 moved to late afternoon time slot

Kevin Hickey

The Week 11 game between the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium has been moved from 1:00 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. ET, the league announced Monday.

As the Colts try to keep pace in the AFC playoff race—they are currently the No. 9 seed—the Packers have been on fire thanks to a resurgent season from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The game will be airing on FOX so there is a chance will be called by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. But that remains to be seen.

The Colts are coming off of a loss against the Ravens and will be turning around on a short week to visit the Titans. They will get a little more time off before hosting the Packers in Week 11.

