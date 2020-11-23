Colts vs. Packers game recap: Everything we know from Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts (7-3) defeated the Green Bay Packers (7-3) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium by a score of 34-31.

In what was an insanely, crazy game, the Colts mounted a comeback in the second half, blew a late lead and then won the game in overtime on the leg of Rodrigo Blankenship.

Here’s everything we know from the Week 11 loss:

Final Score: Colts 34, Packers 31

It was over when...

Undrafted rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted a 39-yard field-goal attempt in overtime after the defense came away with a huge forced fumble.

Keys to the game

The Colts outscored the Packers 17-3 in the second half of the game.

Indy's defense and special teams came away with four huge turnovers.

Rookie RB Jonathan Taylor took off in the second half. He finished with 22 carries for 90 yards while catching four passes for 24 yards. He had a 20-yard touchdown run called back.

Blankenship converted 4-of-5 field-goal attempts. His only miss was from 50 yards.

3 Stars of the game

QB Philip Rivers: 24/36, 288 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 107.2 passer rating.

S Julian Blackmon: 5 tackles (all solo), 1 forced fumble

RB Jonathan Taylor: 22 carries, 90 yards, 4 receptions, 24 yards

Proving themselves

Even though the Colts were favored in this game, many of the experts and analysts (including ourselves) thought the Packers would come away with a road win. However, the Colts proved they can hang with just about any team in the playoff picture. They got down to an early deficit in the first half, but all three phases kicked it into gear in the second half. They are showing they have what it takes to make a run for a top AFC spot.

Surviving late mistakes

The Colts had the game just about won lat in the fourth quarter. They converted a fourth-down attempt inside the two-minute warning. The game was over. But they an insane myriad of penalties came along, backing the Colts up and stopping the clock altogether. It almost turned into an incredibly embarrassing situation as the Packers found up tying the game as the fourth quarter ended. However, the defense came up huge with a turnover in halftime, and the Colts are now going to be the talk of the town.

Injuries

Colts RT Braden Smith (thumb) and CB Isaiah Rodgers (knee) were both inactive due to their respective injuries.

LB Anthony Walker suffered an injury during halftime. It isn't clear what injury he sustained or how severe it is.

What's next?

The Colts are back home to host the Tennessee Titans (7-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 12 on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Colts can put even more of a distance between them in the division race with a win.