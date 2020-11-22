Colts vs. Packers: Biggest pregame storylines in Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) will be hosting the Green Bay Packers (7-2) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a matchup featuring the leaders of their respective divisions.

The Colts enter the weekend as slight home favorites over the Packers even though the experts around the league are siding with the latter in this matchup.

Here are the biggest pregame storylines entering the Week 11 matchup:

Denico Autry on the COVID-19 list

The Colts got some mid-week news as they had to put Autry on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. The veteran defensive lineman missed practice on Thursday due to an illness and was placed on the reserve list on Friday. Autry currently leads the team in sacks with 6.0.

Kemoko Turay could make his debut

The Colts might be getting a big piece of their defensive line back on Sunday as Turay could finally be making his debut for the 2020 season. Turay was activated off of the PUP list this week and has been a limited participant in practice. There is no guarantee he makes his debut, but Turay seems ready to return soon. If he comes back on Sunday, it would be a huge boost to the defensive line.

Packers providing the toughest test

The Colts defense has been on fire this season, proving it should be in the discussion among the elite units. But they will get their greatest test this week against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense. Rodgers has been playing at an elite level while the Packers are averaging 6.2 yards per play, which is tied for the third-highest in the league. Their 31.8 points per game is also the third-highest in the NFL. Suffice it to say, this matchup is a big test for the Colts defense.

Darius Leonard wants to leave a mark

Leonard felt slighted when Aaron Rodgers called 49ers linebacker Fred Warner the best in the NFL. Ever since he heard those comments, he had this game circled on the calendar. Leonard told the media this week that he wants to "leave a mark" on Rodgers by the time the game is over in order to sway the quarterback's opinion on who is the best linebacker in the league.

