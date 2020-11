Here are four things to know for the Week 11 matchup between the Colts and Packers. Aaron Rodgers is likely the Colts' toughest opposing QB on the schedule. Philip Rivers won his last start against the Packers in 2019 as a member of the Chargers. The Packers are allowing 4.6 yards per carry to opposing offenses, making this a good chance for Jonathan Taylor. The Packers have an 18.5% pressure rate, which is the fifth-lowest in the league