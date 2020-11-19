Colts vs. Packers: 4 things to know entering Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) will be hosting the Green Bay Packers (7-2) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for one of their toughest games yet.

This matchup should prove to be a big test for the Colts. The Packers appear to be primed for a playoff spot with Aaron Rodgers enjoying a stellar season. They lead the NFC North with a chance to be one of the top seeds in the NFC.

Here are four things to know entering the Week 11 matchup:

Toughest QB on the schedule?

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts haven't had to face many elite quarterbacks this season. In fact, Lamar Jackson is probably the only one that fits the bill that they've faced thus far. But now they will get one of the best quarterbacks to ever play on Sunday. Rodgers is having a stellar season completing 67.8% of his passes for 2,578 yards, 26 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's easily the best quarterback on the Colts' schedule and will provide a tough task for the Colts defense.

Philip Rivers got a W last game against GB

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

Though he was with the Chargers, the last time that Rivers played against the Packers, he came out with a relatively easy win. During the 2019 season, Rivers led the Chargers offense to a 26-11 win while completing 21 of 28 passes for 294 yards and a 108.5 passer rating. The Colts would love another repeat performance.

Could this be the Jonathan Taylor week?

AP Photo/Ben Margot

Feeling like a broken record, could this finally be the week Taylor breaks out? Ever since coming out of the bye week, Taylor has been struggling to find a rhythm. He isn't forcing any missed tackles and the play-calling seems bland when he's in the game. The Packers are allowing 4.6 yards per carry to opposing offenses. It will be a hot hand, but could this finally be the week Taylor shows his ceiling?

Packers lack pressure

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK

Though they have a stout defensive line that features the likes of Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Kenny Clark, the Colts should be able to give Rivers solid protection all afternoon. The Packers have an 18.5% pressure rate, which is the fifth-lowest in the league entering Week 11. When Rivers has protection, he's been solid.